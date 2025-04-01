A Novelization Of John Carpenter’s ‘In The Mouth Of Madness’ Is Coming This October

John Trent (Sam Neill) sees the poster for the film he is in in In The Mouth of Madness (1995), New Line Cinema

Just when everyone thought that John Carpenter’s In The Mouth of Madness couldn’t get any more meta, Echo On Publications has announced an adaptation of the underrated Lovecraftian tale of apocalyptic meta-horror from 1995, but it doesn’t stop there.

Sam Neill wants to scream in In the Mouth of Madness (1995), New Line Cinema

The novel itself will be written by Echo On editor-in-chief, Christian Francis, but the credit will go to the film’s main antagonist, and this would be the extremely haunted horror writer (and self-appointed mayor of Hobb’s End), Sutter Cane.

“In the Mouth of Madness is not just a book. It’s an experience,” said Francis in a statement (per Bloody Disgusting), “a mix of sanity and delusion. It’s Cane at his most unhinged: darker, hungrier, and far more dangerous than anything he’s written before. And while we’re proud to publish it, we must warn people to read with caution, and report any altered perception to a medical professional.”

In the Mouth of Madness by Sutter Cane via Aullidos.com on Bluesky

The movie stars one of horror’s most competent actors, Sam Neill (Possession, Omen III: The Final Conflict, Event Horizon), as John Trent, a no-nonsense insurance investigator.

He’s hired by a publisher to investigate the disappearance of their mega-bestselling client, Sutter Cane (Jürgen Prochnow), but mainly he’s sent to retrieve the eccentric horror author’s mega-late manuscript for what is expected to be another smash hit for the company.

Accompanied by Cane’s assistant (Julie Carmen), he follows the clues to the fictitious town of Hobb’s End, and its peculiar inhabitants. This leads Trent to a horrifying truth that will have him questioning reality, his own sanity, and most definitely the color blue.

John Trent (Sam Neill) knows this isn’t his bus in In The Mouth of Madness (1995), New Line Cinema

As with most of Carpenter’s work, In The Mouth of Madness didn’t do well at the box office, or with obtuse critics who can’t handle horror that makes them think, but it found appreciation on the video market.

The last three decades have been kinder to the movie. These days, it’s widely considered to be both one of the director’s best efforts, and one of the best horror movies of the 1990s, but that bar hangs lower than the foul abyss from which the great “old ones” reside.

John Carpenter hosts anthology Body Bags (1993), Showtime

Do you read Sutter Cane? You’ll have your chance this Halloween when the book arrives in hardcover, paperback, and e-book (or just go with a physical copy). Until then, John Carpenter’s In The Mouth of Madness is available to rent on Prime, and be mindful of the guard with a pair of swollen nards. It was a lucky shot, that’s all…

