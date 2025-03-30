Fans React To “First Look” At ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ And Late Actor Tony Todd In Final Acting Role

Death comes for everyone, even Tony Todd, in Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025), Warner Bros. Pictures

We finally see the late Tony Todd in his last movie role, reprising the creepy ‘dead’ guy he made famous many decades ago. No, we’re not talking about “Candyman” Daniel Robitaille. We mean the other character known for getting his hooks into bodies in the Final Destination series.

Candyman (Tony Todd) calls you by your name in Candyman (1992), TriStar Pictures

RELATED: “Reimagined” Toxic Avenger Pays A Visit To Chicago During Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festivities When The River Runs Green

Entertainment site Blavity broke the internet last Monday when they revealed a first look at New Line Cinema’s upcoming horror movie, Final Destination: Bloodlines. They also broke countless hearts while they were at it.

The first cracks across the coronary arteries came with the unneeded reminder to older horror fans that this sixth installment of the Final Destination franchise coming out this year will mark the 25th anniversary of the original film’s release. They didn’t just go see it in theaters a mere handful of years ago.

However, the hardest blow landed on a spot that still hasn’t healed for most, and that one was from the single solitary image that has been shared from the movie.

Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) via X Credit: @BDisgusting

It has been five months since the passing of the late/great actor Tony Todd, but the ache is still fresh inside of those who feel the giant void in this world that followed his departure from it. The universally beloved horror icon’s final onscreen performance will be of him reprising his role from the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th Final Destination movies, that of the ominously mysterious funeral director, William Bludworth.

The reaction from this exclusive sneak peek was a bittersweet mixture of joy, and excitement that his legacy will be officially stamped with him giving one more lecture about “Death’s Design” to a group of doomed souls, but with it also comes the morbidly bleak realization that Tony Todd has reached that final destination himself.

“Thank You, Tony Todd for 25 Years of #FinalDestination,” writes ROBERT ANTHONY on X.

𝚁𝙾𝙱𝙴𝚁𝚃 𝙰𝙽𝚃𝙷𝙾𝙽𝚈 (@robanthonyeadon) via X Credit: @robanthonyeadon

RELATED: Poor Test Screenings And Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein Film Cause Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ To Shift Release Dates – Budget Is Rumored To Be Overblown!

“Love this series, love Tony Todd’s,” exclaims Shudder’s The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs producer/music composer, Johnny Brennan, on his X account.

Johnny Brennan (@badtechno) via X Credit: @badtechno

“[We] still haven’t recovered from this wound. Now there will be a new wound incoming,” says the Spicy memes with the cold facts on X.

It’s A-Spicy (@uncommonspice) memes via X Credit: @uncommonspice

Every film in the series has the same plot that involves a group of people who’ve managed to escape their fated and collective demise after one of them has a vision of it all happening moments beforehand, but only to start dying one by one soon after. Bludworth acts as a herald for Death who shares insight into the nature of their situation and the grand “Design” they have altered.

This posthumous role is sure to cast a dark shadow over the entire movie and along the spines of fans who go see it. It is a fitting sendoff for a horror great who has haunted our film screens for decades, but it also carries the grim and ironically meta caveat that none of us can escape Death’s Design, whether it be in film or real life.

Mortician William Bludworth (Tony Todd) hopes to see Alex (Devon Sawa) again soon in Final Destination (2000), New Line Cinema

Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, Brec Bassinger, and the dearly departed Tony Todd. It will come tolling into theaters on May 16th, and here’s the teaser trailer to ease the passing of time (and hopefully nothing else!):

READ NEXT: The World Of Horror Mourns As ‘Candyman’ And ‘Final Destination’ Star Tony Todd Confirmed Dead At 69

Dante Aaricks By A writer of Horror, or any other genre that allows the macabre to trespass, Dante Aaricks is also a ... More about Dante Aaricks