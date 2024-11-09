The World Of Horror Mourns As ‘Candyman’ And ‘Final Destination’ Star Tony Todd Confirmed Dead At 69

Candyman (Tony Todd) is looking for victims in Candyman (1992), TriStar Pictures

It seems the world will no longer have to fear repeating the name ‘Candyman’ in the mirror, as the beloved actor behind the horror icon, Tony Todd, has sadly passed away at the age of 69.

Bludworth (Tony Todd) explains there are no accidents with death in Final Destination (2000), New Line Cinema

News of Todd’s passing was first reported by Deadline, whose staff personally confirmed the unfortunate development with his representatives.

According to them, the actor passed away on November 6th at his home in Los Angeles. At present, his cause of death has yet to be publicly revealed.

The acting veteran leaves behind a forty-four year acting career filled with several memorable screen and voice acting performances ranging from Sergeant Warren in Oliver Stone’s Platoon, to the Klingon Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation, to cosmic DC supervillain Darkseid in the animated feature Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

More recently, Todd also lent his voice talents to the characters of Scareglow in Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Venom in Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and the costumed form of Zoom in The CW’s live-action The Flash series.

Venom (Tony Todd) reaches for the Klyntar Key in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

However, perhaps more than anything, Todd will be remembered for his specific contributions to the horror genre.

His great height and powerful voice gave him a commanding presence that would dominate every room he entered which ended up perfectly lending itself to such terror-related roles as Ben in Tom Savini’s 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead, the mysterious coroner Mr. Bludworth in the Final Destination series, and most famously, the titular evil entity in the Candyman series.

Todd’s performances in those movies earned him a legion of fans, and his constant interactions with them throughout the years at horror conventions only dug the end of his rusty hook deeper into their dark hearts.

Ben (Tony Todd) needs to hammer something out to keep the ghouls away in Night of the Living Dead (1990), Columbia Pictures Credit: JoBlo

Along with being popular among fans, Todd was also well-liked by his peers in the horror scene, many of whom took to social media to say good-bye to the late actor.

Sharing a picture of himself and Todd, the host of Shudder’s The Last Drive-In, Joe Bob Briggs, recalled via his personal Twitter account, “This is the last time I saw the great Tony Todd and we talked about ‘doing something together’. Sad that we didn’t make it happen.

Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) via X

Likewise sharing a picture of himself with the late actor, Final Destination director Devon Sawa tweeted, “Tony Todd was a friend even through my darkest times.”

“I’ll never forget that,” he added. “RIP”.

Devon Sawa (@DevonESawa) via X

His co-star in the first Candyman, Virginia “Helen” Madsen, posted a brief video on her Instagram account in which she offered her own thoughts on Todd’s passing.

“My beloved,” she touchingly wrote in the caption to her video. “May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you. #candyman”

When all was said and done, Todd’s final role count clocked in at well over 200. He is survived by his two children, Alex and Ariana.

