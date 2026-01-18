Movie News

Leaked Details Of Sony’s Canceled Black Cat-Silver Sable Team-Up Are Everything Wrong With Their Take On Spider-Man Characters

Power Girl and Black Cat strut their stuff on David Talaski's variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

Sony’s Silver & Black fiasco is back from the litter box, and as most things dragged out of a studio vault after years of collecting dust, it’s not pretty. The latest round of resurfaced leaks has reminded everyone why this project crashed out in the first place – and why Black Cat fans still recoil at the mere mention of her scrapped reimagined origin.

Spider-Man gets a surprise poolside visit from Black Cat in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes, & Rivals Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics. Art by Aaron Kuder and Jesus Aburtov.

If you’ve followed Sony’s Spider‑adjacent experiments for any length of time, you already know the pattern: big promises, bigger rewrites, and an eventual quiet burial.

The film was originally announced in 2017 with Gina Prince‑Bythewood attached, and for a brief moment, it looked like Sony might actually pull off their female‑led espionage thriller. However, as ComicBookMovie.com chronicled, the script ballooned into a villain buffet featuring Scorpion, Tarantula, Chameleon, Tombstone, the gaunt robot master Mendel Stromm, and even Norman Osborn.

Peter Parker (Josh Keaton) comes face-to-face with Norman Osborn (Alan Rachins) in The Spectacular Spider-Man Season 2 Episode 13 “Final Curtain” (2009), Marvel Entertainment

Most would agree that’s not a movie – that’s a studio emptying a filing cabinet. After multiple rewrites and no clear direction, the project was shelved, and Sony floated the idea of splitting the ideas into solo films. Those didn’t survive either.

Driving the renewed conversation now are the details from the abandoned Black Cat solo script. Suffice it to say, the studio’s take on Felicia Hardy was a far cry from the comic version. Instead of the self‑made master thief with a razor‑sharp edge, Sony’s script turned her into the product of Stromm’s experiments rather than a woman who built her own legend.

Fans didn’t hold back when this leaked the first time, and the reaction hasn’t softened. It’s the kind of rewrite that misunderstands the character so thoroughly that you almost have to admire the commitment after Kraven and Madame Web.

Kraven (Aaron-Taylor Johnson) explains his mission in Kraven the Hunter (2024), Sony Pictures

Either way, there’s now a ‘transformation scene’ gaining notoriety thanks to an insider who claimed to see some storyboards. As described by ComicBook.com’s Matthew Aguilar, in the scrapped 2021 Black Cat film, Felicia attends a costume party in goth attire, has a breakdown in a bathroom, smears her makeup into the familiar mask shape, and emerges as Black Cat.

That’s not a hero’s origin story; that’s a reject montage from a mid‑2000s teen drama or a Crow sequel. It’s no wonder fans recoiled.

Contar uma fofoca: Em 2021 estava em produção um filme da Black Cat, eu vi storyboards e em uma sequencia específica, ela estava vestida de gótica em uma festa fantasia chora no banheiro, borra a maquiagem e faz a "máscara", TARAMMM Black Cat pronta pra ação. Era horrível. https://t.co/0egseMbVnD — Nerd Tower (@NerdTowerYT) January 9, 2026

It’s also no wonder why Yahoo Entertainment recently noted that Sony is increasingly open to sharing Spider‑Man characters with Marvel Studios, which may explain why the studio has quietly backed away from its more ambitious spin‑off plans. When Venom and vibes hold together your cinematic universe, maybe restraint is the better part of valor.

The reality is simple: Silver & Black is still dead, the Black Cat solo film is still dead, and the only revised origin for Felicia Hardy exists in the discarded scripts that keep resurfacing like a bad penny. Those at least will be out of circulation soon

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom in the Kelly Marcel-directed Venom: The Last Dance. Image property of Sony Pictures Releasing.

There’s no new movie, and no new direction outside animation; there are only reminders of how badly Sony once mishandled two characters who deserved far better.

