Marvel TV Boss Says ‘Vision Quest’ Closes ‘WandaVision’ “Parenthood” Trilogy By Asking “Can A Man Who Had An Abusive Father Be A Good Father Himself?”

Vision (Paul Bettany) prepares to unlock the 'soul' of his reanimated corpse (Paul Bettany) in WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9 "The Series Finale" (2021), Marvel Entertainment

Far from just through their respective leads, Marvel Studios TV boss Brad Winderbaum says that the MCU’s WandaVision trilogy are also connected by the central theme of “parenthood”, which the upcoming Vision Quest series will wrap up with an apparent exploration on the highs and lows of being a father.

Vision (Paul Bettany) attempts to calm an out of control Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9 “The Series Finale” (2021), Marvel Entertainment

Providing a tease of the Paul Bettany-led synthezoid scuffle for The Official Marvel Podcast’s 2026 Marvel Television & Animation Preview special, Marvel Studios’ head of television, streaming, & animation began by proclaiming, “Vision Quest is so rewarding for fans of the WandaVision trilogy [as made up of WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and ultimately Vision Quest], but also fans of the MCU, especially the Infinity Saga.”

“What’s amazing about Terry Matalas [who most recently served as the widely-acclaimed second and third seasons of Star Trek: Picard] is he is like talking to someone who grew up at Marvel Studios. The guy knows the lore as well as any of the producers here.

“He manages to pull from the MCU mythology in such clever ways that don’t feel like homework, don’t feel like old ideas you have to remember, but feel like fresh ideas that just pull from the same rich well of concepts that the universe has kind of put in the toy box for us. “

S.W.O.R.D.’s re-animated physical Vision (Paul Bettany) sets its sights on his soul-self (Paul Bettany) in WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9 “The Series Finale” (2021), Marvel Entertainment

Elaborating on the connecting fabric of the WandaVision trilogy, Winderbaum then revealed, “You know, Agatha in many ways plays with themes of motherhood in a way that Vision Quest plays with themes of of fatherhood. And the entire trilogy is focused, in many ways, on parenthood as a concept.”

“In Vision Quest, what Terry did, which has so much gravity, especially with this amazing cast, including Paul Bettany [who will reprise his role as the titular Avenger] and James Spader [who returns as Vision’s ‘father’, Ultron]. The series is really about fathers and sons, and specifically about three generations of you know grandfather, father, son, and whether a man who had an abusive father be a good father to himself.”

Vision (Paul Bettany) says good-bye to the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) as he returns to the Soul Stone in WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9 “The Series Finale” (2021), Marvel Entertainment

Closing out his Vision Quest tease, the Marvel Studios exec ultimately asserted, “Really, it gets very emotional at times and it’s exciting. It’s an exciting adventure.”

“You know, when you see Vision kicking ass and you get all that Marvel fun and adventure, it’s all done on with a backdrop of of of real human stakes and emotion, which makes the show feel very grand. It’s like an adrenaline rush and it’s emotional and it it really delivers on a lot of a lot of things that, you know, I hope people have come to expect from Marvel.”

The physical Vision (Paul Bettany) carries out its S.W.O.R.D.-given mission to eliminate the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9 “The Series Finale” (2021), Marvel Entertainment

Slated to premiere exclusively on Disney Plus, Vision Quest has yet to receive an official release date.

However, recent reports suggest that the series will make its debut sometime in the later half of 2026.

