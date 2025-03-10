Alleged Early Reaction Gives ‘Superman’ A Decent Score, But Ranks It Below ‘Peacemaker’ And ‘The Suicide Squad’

Superman (David Corenswet) has the people behind him in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The words “bad” and “terrible” get thrown around when it comes to James Gunn’s Superman, at least by one source. It doesn’t bode well for the buzz, but the film is not out until July, so there is time for reactions to turn around, and that process could be starting.

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is locked and loaded in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Rumored To Be Furious At Film Division Co-Heads Michael De Luca And Pamela Abdy About The Failure Of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’

A reaction relayed to a noteworthy scooper gives the reboot a decent, though mitigated, score. MyTimeToShineHello “spoke to someone who has seen Superman,” probably at a test screening, and they ranked it against Gunn’s other superhero films and series.

The unknown correspondent scored Superman a 7.5 out of 10, which isn’t bad. However, it comes in behind The Suicide Squad, which garnered a 9, and Peacemaker which gets an 8. Creature Commandos also earned a 7.5. The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is a descending scale that starts at 9 with Vol. 1 and slides into the seven range with Vol. 2 and 3.

MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) on X

RELATED: James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Still Called “Terrible” By Insider – Reshoots May Be A Ploy To Drastically Fix The Movie

These scores are subjective, and not great in Superman’s case, but they aren’t awful. James Gunn probably won’t sing about them from the rooftops. It’s an anonymous source that may not be legitimate. However, it’s better buzz than his film has been generating.

Elsewhere, other aspects of Superman are being praised based on recent test screenings. By way of ComicBookMovie, Portuguese-language fansite DC da Depressão reports things to look forward to.

Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) watches her back in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: James Gunn Says The DCU Is Building Toward An ‘Avengers: Endgame’-Style Climax, But Offers No Specifics – Such As A Designated Big Bad

The special effects will be better than the trailer, for one thing, and they heap praise on the cast. Rachel Brosnahan is “funny and adorable” as Lois Lane, and they really like Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

That takeaway’s growing louder, but he may have competition, as it’s said there will be surprise villains. Although no names are dropped, this could be a hint that the Bizarro rumor is true or that there’s more to the kaiju than we know.

They say the story has heart and humor with a tone similar to 2017’s Wonder Woman and Guardians, Vol. 1, which could be a good omen. Both films are highlights of their respective universes, the DCEU and the MCU, with high scores.

However, some consider them above average as opposed to high bars of comic book franchises.

READ NEXT: ‘Superman’ Producer Warner Bros. Is Hit With Lawsuit By The Estate Of Character’s Co-Creator Joe Shuster Ahead Of Film’s Release