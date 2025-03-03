James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Still Called “Terrible” By Insider – Reshoots May Be A Ploy To Drastically Fix The Movie

The rumor of Superman’s quality is not dead as the film is still being called terrible by a supposed inside source who spoke to a noteworthy podcaster.

Jeff Sneider, who previously questioned the buzz the big summer release has been trying to generate, heard from an anonymous source that the film is not good. Sneider had recently reported good things in his newsletter, but soon after that was published, he was contacted by someone he trusts, and they reported the opposite.

“I got a call from my best source after that newsletter. He said, ‘Great newsletter tonight. You got one thing wrong. And that’s about Superman which I continue to hear is ‘terrible’,” Sneider said on The Hot Mic podcast.

Sneider didn’t go in-depth but implied he knows more than he lets on. He also doesn’t think Gunn is being entirely truthful, which could be due to the director’s dismissal of the Daniel Radcliffe/Clayface scoop as absolutely false.

Good or bad, Warner Bros Discovery. and DC Studios are bringing in a marketing strategist to consult on Superman. According to The Wrap, they have hired Ricky Strauss, who has worked with Apple TV, Marvel, and Star Wars.

With 30 years in the film industry, Strauss has also led marketing campaigns for such movies as Moana, Frozen, Maleficent, The Jungle Book, and Cinderella. He also oversaw the production of An Inconvenient Truth, The Help, and ironically Waiting for Superman – a documentary critical of America’s education system.

Superman might need a fixer for its marketing and in post-production. Gunn is returning to the soundstage for pickups, which leads some to believe he is secretly overhauling the film. At the recent press event, however, he claimed to only be making small changes after feedback from some test screenings.

“We’ve done real screenings. Definitely learning stuff all the time, definitely editing and making little changes. You know, we might shoot a couple little, tiny things. All my additional photography is so hard, because it’s like, I used to be kind of against it. Because, you know, you don’t want to have to shoot again. It’s a pain in the ass,” Gunn explained.

“I really [like] being able to say, ‘You know what? I wish I had a shot that fist hitting that…’ And so I tend to go back and pick that kind of stuff up. So it wouldn’t be anything major, but those kinds of things, yeah, I’ll cover you a couple more things like that,” he added (via Cosmic Book News).

