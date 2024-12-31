DC Studios’s ‘Superman’ Is Considered A “Mess” With Bad Buzz By Inside Sources

Superman’s trailer didn’t silence every single doubter, but it is doing well, having already amassed nearly 50 million views on YouTube alone. However, Warner Bros. executives above James Gunn may not have shaken off the jitters insider intel suspected before the trailer dropped online.

According to Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, the buzz is bad and worrying. “I went to dinner with a source a source who knew multiple people who had seen ‘Superman.’ The buzz is not good! It’s not me trying to take the movie down,” he said via Cosmic Book News.

“I’m hearing bad things. I’m hearing you should be worried [about] things. Now, a lot of time between now and July 11. A lot of things could happen. Sounds like James Gunn is aware of some of the feedback,” Sneider added.

“Sounds like THR is aware of some of the feedback or they’re just keeping that amazing Buzz that the studio would love to have out there in the ‘Fortress of Solitude,’” he continued.

Sneider told people to “read between the lines” regarding The Hollywood Reporter, who say, “We’ve heard from multiple sources about one screening in particular, on the lot and with his close-knit crew of people he trusts.”

Their report goes onto say, “We’re keeping the buzz about the movie itself in our own Fortress of Solitude, but we can tell you that the movie will be doing a few days of additional shooting in Los Angeles in the near term.”

Reading between the lines, CBM assesses that Sneider is saying “that obviously THR wouldn’t keep things locked up in their ‘Fortress of Solitude’ if what they knew about Superman is good news. Hence, it’s bad news.”

Elsewhere, World of Reel claims a “rock-solid source” told Sneider that James Gunn’s film is a “mess.” Per WoR, “He heard from a ‘rock-solid source’ that ‘Superman,’ or at least the cut recently shown on the Warner lot, is ‘kind of a mess.’ That’s the truth, from someone in the know, and right now, Warner is starting to get ‘nervous’ about the film.”

Hot Mic co-host Jon Rocha supposedly heard from someone who saw Superman that its tone is similar to Captain America: The First Avenger and The Mummy (the one starring Brendan Fraser that did well, not the 2017 Tom Cruise one). Sneider replied “That’s bad” although both films did well and earned sequels.

Additionally, it’s said Nicholas Hoult is the standout of a film that tones down Gunn’s brand of humor. VFX work was not finished, but that should be expected as it’s still technically in post-production.

Rocha explains his source thought the film was decent enough to satisfy fans. “They think most people will be satisfied with the movie and it should be received well enough to continue Gunn’s DCU,” he said.

Still, Sneider is skeptical as his source warned him, “Your ‘Superman’ reports are spot on. There’s plenty of reason to be nervous.”

