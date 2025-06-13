Amazon Announces ‘Spaceballs’ Sequel Featuring The Return Of Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks

At a time when the world has gone from “suck” to “blow,” people will accept any distraction that doesn’t carry with them terrible consequences, or the risk of possible jail time. That’s why most retreat to their memories from childhood. A quick vacation back to the days when objective reality was a little more cohesive, but then they become easy prey for those looking to exploit their wistful retrospectives.

These people have been seduced by the Nostalgia Side, and the “search for more money” continues. First reported by Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios has announced a sequel to Mel Brooks’ beloved 1988 Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs. The company treated the patient (and aging) fans of the film with a teaser trailer, and the promise that they’ll be surrounded a few familiar a–h-les in the long-awaited sequel.

If that wasn’t enough to whip fans into frenzy, Amazon went into “Ludicrous Speed” by following up with the announcement that the original movie’s writer/director Mel Brooks (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, History of the World Part 1, Life Stinks, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Dracula: Dead and Loving it) is reprising his role as Yogurt the Wise/Powerful/Magnificent.

Also, Bill Pullman is back in the Winnebago as Lone Star, and even Rick Moranis will be stepping out of retirement to step back into the dark boots of Lord Helmet. Newcomer, Keke Palmer (Nope, One of Them Days), is also joining the cast.

The last time Mel Brooks stood in front of the camera was for the 2005 remake of his 1967 classic, The Producers, but the soon-to-be 99 year-old comedy legend seems to be full of Perri-Air, and ready to unleash The Schwartz on the unsuspecting public.

It’s still uncertain if he’ll be reprising his role as the President Skroob. “After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’,” Brooks says in the teaser. “But instead, we’re making this movie.”

Bill Pullman has remained active since his breakthrough performance as the ring-wielding “space bum” with roles in hit films like A League of Their Own, Independence Day, Casper (1995), The Grudge (2004), and his underrated performance in the amazing David Lynch film, Lost Highway (1997).

However, most people are a lot more interested in seeing Lord Helmet make his triumphant return to the big screen. Rick Moranis became a very welcome name in most households with his roles in movies such as Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters 2, Little Shop of Horrors (1986) Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, My Blue Heaven, and the beer-swilling canuck, Bob Mckenzie, in Strange Brew (1983), but then he retired from acting to take care of his two children when his wife, Ann Belsky, passed away from cancer in 1991.

As understandable as his decision was, and regardless of how many people are against this nostalgia grab, it’s safe to assume that most fans will at least be happy to see him again.

Amazon is keeping an air-tight lid on the film’s story, and who else will be involved, but Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) is on directing duties with Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad writing the screenplay. The film is set to be released in 2027, and (if Amazon has even a single pepperoni slice of common sense) there will be enough merchandising to fill all of Planet Druidia. Because that’s where the real money from the movie is made.

Spaceballs: The Original is on MAX, and the teaser for Spaceballs: The Sequel is below. You’re welcome, and may the Schwartz be with you all.

