‘Dawn Of The Dead’ Star Ken Foree Calls For The Preservation Of The Monroeville Mall And Shares Petition

Ken Foree is ready to double tap some zombies in Dawn of the Dead (1978), United Film Distribution Company

There has been a constant rumble of bitter discontent within the horror community ever since it was announced that Walmart bought the property beneath the Monroeville Mall back in February. Any fan worth their rotted salt would immediately recognize this iconic shopping center as the location where George “Zombie King” Romero filmed his 1978 masterwork of ‘zombocalyptic’ terror, Dawn of the Dead.

Somebody got off on the wrong floor in Dawn of the Dead (1979), United Film Distribution Company Credit: Image courtesy of Grindhouse Movie Trailers

Ever since the film’s release, the mall has been mecca for any living “Dead” disciple that’s making a pilgrimage across the Pennsylvania border, and zombie-themed events are held there throughout the year. So, when it was announced that the omnipresent retail conglomerate acquired its final resting place, furious groans swept across the lands, above and below.

Now, an old hero has joined the fight to repel this invading horde of bargain-basement consumerism, and their shoddy television sets. Veteran character actor, Ken Foree (From Beyond, Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, Devil’s Rejects, Dawn of the Dead, and its watchable remake from 2004) went to his X account to join the chorus of displeasure and shared a link to a petition that calls for the preservation of this historical landmark of the living dead.

This place means a great deal to millions. It is now going to be replaced by a major retailer. The question is: does the Monroeville Mall have the necessary requirements to become a Historical Landmark? Historical Landmarks are places where people visit because it has a… pic.twitter.com/d5ldLT35SS — Ken Foree (@TheRealKenForee) June 4, 2025

“This place means a great deal to millions,” Foree shared on X. “It is now going to be replaced by a major retailer. The question is: does the Monroeville Mall have the necessary requirements to become a Historical Landmark? Historical Landmarks are places where people visit because it has a significant place in their life. It is a building or place that has achieved fame and notoriety because of the significant contribution to our history. The Monroeville Mall may not qualify, but let’s look at its history. The Washington or Lincoln Monuments it’s not and of course not Mount Rushmore. But I would dare to say that it’s visited and celebrated by more vacationers, sightseers, and fans than a lot of the Historical Landmarks in America.”

Ken Foree is packing enough heat to chill the undead in Dawn of the Dead (1978), United Film Distribution Company

In the original Dawn of the Dead, Foree plays SWAT team officer Peter Washington. A SWAT team officer who abandons the crumbling city life during the zombie apocalypse with his partner, Roger (Scott Reiniger), when they realize that the crap isn’t going to stop hitting the fan anytime soon. The troopers link up with a “Flygirl” named Fran (Gaylen Ross), and her “Flyboy” (and Soyboy!) significant other, Stephen (David Emge). They find refuge in an abandoned shopping mall in the suburbs, but that’s when they find out that zombies aren’t the only threat to be found in this brave new nightmare world.

“The mall was built in 1969 as a hub of consumerism,” Foree’s post continues. “In 1978 George Romero, the innovative auteur who changed the face of the horror genre, directed and Richard Rubinstein produced a film titled Dawn of the Dead, most of which was filmed in the Monroeville Mall. It became a blockbuster hit seen worldwide. DOTD was seen by horror fans and non-horror fans. It was unique because no one had ever seen anything like it before. Of course, Night of the Living Dead had attracted a lot of attention, but nothing like Dawn of the Dead. Richard and Dario Argento distributed it to every major movie theater, drive in, art house, and especially those with midnight screenings. I don’t know the exact screen count, but I know it was vast. I personally could view it at three different locations in Manhattan, NYC. It was shown in every community here and abroad. Each major national television reviewer included this phenomenal film in their broadcast and recommended it with a thumbs up.”

The Living Dead have taken over, but still need a lesson in firearms in Dawn of the Dead (1978), United Film Distribution Company

The movie made Ken Foree a permanent fixture in horror history, and he has been a favorite at horror conventions for decades. A fellow fan of the genre, Foree is widely known for being very active in the community, and waving a welcoming hand to anyone who enjoys his work. His passion for fear fiction proudly hangs on his sleeve, and the 77-year-old actor has always been a vocal supporter of the George Romero classic. He stressed the sentimental value of the location, and the impact left by the film.

“Its fans have cherished and preserved this film to hand down from grandfather to son, son to grandson; a rite of passage. This small low budget film led Variety in gross sales for almost three weeks; unheard of! It impacted a generation. DOTD was so popular that fans from all over visit ‘The Mall’ just to be where it all happened. For decades the owners of ‘The Mall’ have graciously permitted zombie walks, conventions, and tours of its celebrated halls. George Romero’s films and the cadre of local Pittsburg extras and actors are celebrated there. No one who participated in a George Romero film can deny that they owe allegiance to ‘The Mall.’ ‘Build it and they will come:’ Well, they have from every country to pay homage. Perhaps a place should be preserved for George’s bust and the Living Dead Weekend Museum,” he wrote.

The first zombie to come back for The Dawn of the Dead (1978), United Film Distribution Company

Why the late director doesn’t already have an effigy in the place he help put on the map is anybody’s guess, but that’s another problem for another article. Walmart hasn’t announced their plans for the property, and there’s a chance they could be swayed into halting their bulldozers, but when dealing with a place like that, it’s wise to err on the side of pessimism. Until that decision is carved into stone, hope is kindled with Peter Washington joining the ranks to help take back the mall that he lost so long ago.

“I’m part of its history,” he concludes. “So of course I’m joining the outcry to preserve this shrine. I’m fighting for the survival of this Mecca, Cathedral, Temple… maybe that’s a bit much, but to the legion of horror fans it takes on a symbolic meaning, no matter how strange that may sound. Historical Landmark, well that’s not my decision. Perhaps it is a bit of a reach, but there would be few places that attracted such worldwide interest. Perhaps Walmart (the new occupant) will honor the history of DOTD and erect a bust of George Romero and house the Museum of the Living Dead. I thought it time to share my thoughts. We can only hope that some are listening.”

Dawn of the Dead is available to rent on Prime, and here’s a double-tap for that petition.

