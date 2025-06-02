Sultans Of Slash Kane Hodder & Bill Moseley Reunite In Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Covet’

Kane Hodder as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th part VII: The New Blood (1988), Paramount Pictures & Bill Moseley as Chop Top in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986), The Cannon Group Inc. Credit: Dead Meat & slvt4slashers

Monster Rallies have been a part of cinema history ever since Frankenstein (The Monster) b*tch-slapped The Wolfman back in 1941. It’s when two or more popular horror heels from separate franchises (but generally owned by the same film studio) crossover into one movie for an epic showdown to find out who’s truly the baddest of the badasses, the apex killer of all killers.

Kane Hodder talks shop on “Kane Hodder: Revolutionizing Jason Voorhees, Almost Playing Freddy Krueger, & Freddy vs. Jason Beef Talks From The Crypt: Horror & True Crime” podcast via YouTube — May 17, 2024 Credit: @TalksFromTheCrypt

Most of the time, these monsters end up fighting each other, and ignore their human targets. Then sometimes…just sometimes, these monsters will put aside their petty, miniscule differences to unite under one blood-drenched banner, and fight for what really matters, wholesale slaughter!

First reported by Variety, horror fans have already started sharpening their machetes, and ordering double scoops of Tutti “F—-ng” Frutti in anticipation for the upcoming independent horror thriller, Covet, after it was announced last Friday. What stirred them into a frenzy of bloodthirsty excitement was that the upcoming movie will star two slasher icons, Kane “Jason Voorhees” Hodder and Bill “Chop Top” Moseley.

Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley) sets out to do the Devil’s Work across the top of Geoffrey Lewis’ head in The Devil’s Rejects (2005), Lions Gate Films Credit: HorrorKings MovieClips

The official synopsis reads, “When a sleazy car salesman is framed for the murder of his mistress, he must prove his innocence — only to learn the forces responsible may not be human.”

At the director’s helm is Brian McQuery, and this will be the 2nd feature for the Chicago native. His first gig was the thriller Plea from last year, which starred none other than Freddy’s first “Final Girl,” Heather Lagenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street 1, ANOES 3: Dream Warriors, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare).

“I’m thrilled to work with Kane in a role crafted to take advantage of both his intimidating presence and sense of humor,” McQuery told Variety. “And I cannot wait to see what Bill Moseley will do with his portrayal of Sheriff Troy,”

Jason Voorhees (Kane Hodder) gets an upgrade in Jason X (2002), New Line Cinema

Kane Hodder is one of the most celebrated names in horror for almost four decades. He made his first slice into the black hearts of fans everywhere with his definitive portrayal of everyone’s favorite masked woodsman, Jason Voorhees, in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood.

He reprised the role three more times with Friday the 13th part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, and Jason X before taking off the hockey mask, but this wasn’t his only bite from the big, bloody apple. Hodder returned to the wilderness as deformed maniac, Victor Crowley in the Hatchet series.

The world first met Bill Moseley in Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) as Robert Sawyer (aka Chop Top) — a Vietnam vet from the cannibalistic Sawyer clan with a metal plate on his head, and living sadistic proof that a “dog will hunt!”

Crazy old Bill Moseley undergoes a hair transplant or something in Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out! (1989), Quiet Films, Inc.

Along with this iconic character, Moseley has been in a litany of horror classics such as The Blob (1988), Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!, Tom Savini’s Night of the Living Dead remake (1990), Army of Darkness, Evil Ed, and Repo! The Genetic Opera to a name a few. Most modern macabre moviegoers recognize him as Otis Driftwood from from Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell.

The two icons have worked together before on the independent horror flicks Charlie’s Farm (2014), Old 37 (2015), Hayride To Hell (2022), and They Turned Us Into Killers (2024). There is currently no release date set in stone for Covet, but it’s scheduled to be out this year.

Kane Hodder stands guard in Wishmaster (1997), The Asylum/Live Entertainment

It’s also still unclear whether their characters will both be killers, but a person can still dream, and one guarantee is there is no f—-ng ice cream in our f—-ng future!

