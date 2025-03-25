‘Batgirl’ Stunt Sequence With Leslie Grace Double Leaks Online And Is Quickly Taken Down

Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone) tells Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) to read a book in Batman & Robin (1997), Warner Bros. Pictures

Some folks out there still hope Batgirl might be released one day. They have The Snyder Cut as a precedent, so why not? However, every case being unique, it is clear Warner Bros. does not want to make the same mistake twice.

Ben Affleck as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), HBO Max

RELATED: Village Roadshow, The Studio Embroiled In A Dispute With Warner Bros. Over ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, Files For Bankruptcy And Probably Won’t Recover

They don’t want anyone to ever see Batgirl, and the latest incident of leaked footage illustrates that. A stunt sequence was shared online by DC Film News and spread around. The clip involved Barbara Gordon actress Leslie Grace’s double, Emely Cartagena, taking on some thugs. A few judged it was CW-quality choreography, but if you wanted to decide for yourself, you can’t. The post was hit with a copyright strike and it was removed.

It was probably thrown down the same memory hole as the entire film, never to return, maybe. Despite its fate, there’s a belief that this course can be reversed at the 11th hour due to the negotiations between Warner Bros. and Ketchup Entertainment for the sale of distribution of Coyote vs. Acme. However, those holding on tight to that belief do so in vain, according to one source.

The Critical Drinker via Twitter

RELATED: Tubi Saves The Day For Looney Tunes After Warner Bros. Discovery Pulls Classic Cartoons From Max, And Ketchup Entertainment Might Come To The Rescue Of ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’

Scooper Jeff Sneider, who has been discouraged about how Superman will turn out, hears Batgirl is staying buried with no second chances. “Those holding out hope of a similar ‘rescue’ deal for WB’s shelved Batgirl movie, you’ll have to keep dreaming, as my sources unfortunately don’t expect that superhero movie to ever see the light of day,” Sneider wrote in his newsletter via ComicBookMovie.

DC Studios Co-President Peter Safran saw the movie and said it was a mess that would have been bad for DC. This remark, and the shock of directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi finding out their raw footage was deleted off the Warner servers, had people thinking Batgirl wasn’t just shelved but cyber-yeeted out of existence.

Via @hellenicrequiem and @anniemitch on TikTok

RELATED: ‘The Penguin‘ Star Colin Farrell Is Close To Playing Sgt. Rock In The DCU

That might not be the case as an art department crew member named Annie Mitchell testified the film still exists in some form with complete visual effects. “It’s insane that they scrapped it. It was literally completely finished VFX and everything,” she said in a TikTok comment. “I definitely believe it still exists tho. Really hoping someone leaks it in 10 years.”

Until then (rhetorically), the ones waiting with bated breath have to settle with the look below behind the scenes of stunt performer Emely Cartagena getting sprayed with fire.

Check out the stunt footage from the now cancelled Batgirl movie that Warner Brothers Discovery axed back in August of 2022 #ReleaseBatgirl #Batgirl pic.twitter.com/FDwCHDxlyU — Mullti-Fandom Hype (@MulltiFanHype) March 20, 2025

READ NEXT: Set Decorator Claims ‘Batgirl’ Was “Literally Completely Finished,” And Hopes The Full Film Leaks One Day

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine