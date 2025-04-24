Children’s Book ‘Superman: Friends And Foes’ And Behind The Scenes Footage Reveal A Villain Of The James Gunn Film, And Potential Spoilers

David Corenswet didn't listen to Baz Luhrmann's advice in Superman (2025), DC Studios

New footage and tie-in material revealing more about James Gunn’s Superman make something clear. Although Lex Luthor is the main villain of the story, that doesn’t mean the Man of Steel won’t face other challengers serving as mid-level bosses before the final battle.

David Corenswet thanks a chat bot in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: David F. Sandberg Said No More IP Films After “Very Crazy” Fan Reactions To ‘Shazam 2’, But ‘Until Dawn’ Brought Him Back In

One of them has been fully revealed in the new behind the scenes spot that shows more of Metamorpho as well as in a children’s book. Penguin Random House’s Step into Reading series presents Superman: Friends and Foes, which features illustrations of David Corenswet in costume, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and somebody in a heavy-handed armored suit.

[Potential spoilers lie ahead.]

This being is identified as the Hammer of Boravia who despite sounding familiar, is an original creation for the movie. His place of origin, however, isn’t new at all as Boravia is in the comics. Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, it was one of last remaining monarchies in the Multiverse to survive the wars of the 20th century.

James Gunn seems to have incorporated the nation or a version of it into the DCU that is rumored to have a border skirmish with a neighboring country, Jarhanpur. This may be the story behind the conflict seen in the trailer, and rumored on social media long before that, where a boy raises a flag and summons Superman.

A kid in Jarhanpur calls collect in Superman (2025), DC Studios

It is hinted by Daily Planet headlines that the Hammer of Boravia attacks Metropolis in retaliation for Superman’s meddling. The Superman Homepage reported after the first teaser dropped that a newspaper with the headline “Hammer of Boravia Creates Havoc Downtown” can be seen in the glimpses of Lois Lane and the newsroom.

The site added that the Hammer’s rampage caused $20 million in damage and sent 22 civilians to the hospital. And that story in the paper was written by Clark Kent, naturally.

Initially, fans were jumping to the conclusion that the guy in the armored suit was actually Grodd, but this theory is unfounded, unless Gunn is performing some elaborate misdirection. That said, Grodd and Gorilla City probably will appear in the DCU eventually.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Executive Jeff Goldstein Admits They Need To “Right The Ship,” And Reports Suggest CEO David Zaslav Believes The Answer Is “Big IP”

But first, Superman has to be a success when it flies into theaters July 11th. Superman: Friends And Foes will beat the movie to shelves and online retailers by a month and is available for pre-orders.

On X, DCU Updates has a high-resolution image of the Hammer of Boravia’s appearance in The Daily Planet.

Here is the high res version of the paper and below is the article, written by Clark Kent of course pic.twitter.com/WiXhUtFEza — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) December 22, 2024

READ NEXT: Film Threat’s Chris Gore Shares A ‘Superman’ Reaction That Is Good For The DC Movie And Bad For ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine