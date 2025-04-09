Film Threat’s Chris Gore Shares A ‘Superman’ Reaction That Is Good For The DC Movie And Bad For ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) takes a look back in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Studios

Superman will be up against The Fantastic Four: First Steps when it comes out in July, but that factor has not been considered in most of the test screening reports to date. However, after the most recent one that reportedly took place on the Warner Bros. lot in late March, reactions are starting to get better as well as moot how the film will stand out from the pack mid-summer.

RELATED: ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet Knows What Story He Wants To Adapt If Given The Chance To Play Batman

A source close to Film Threat’s lifeblood and frontman, Chris Gore, testified to what they heard and experienced at the last Superman test screening, and if you’re Warner Bros., it has to be a good omen. The test audience didn’t just like the film; they declared that all is lost for the FF, according to Gore’s source, based on the state of the current cut of the James Gunn picture.

That said, some things weren’t finished, such as visual effects and title sequences, so a reported 60 or so vetted patrons were viewing a still-rough cut. However, DC Studios brass Peter Safran and Superman director James Gunn were reportedly in attendance and heard the reaction for themselves.

RELATED: James Gunn Had One Requirement For David Corenswet When Playing Superman – Be Kind To Everyone

According to Gore’s source, “Someone screamed Fantastic Four is f–ked” when the screening came to a close. This declaration capped off a “wildly” successful and positive screening experience. Afterward, Gore said, Safran and Gunn were overheard discussing “big” plans for the marketing campaign, which, in all common sense, has to start soon if they want their movie to have a leg up in a busy July.

Gore also knows Superman’s full story but refused to give any spoilers, except that David Corenswet is perfect as the Man of Steel, Nicholas Hoult plays a purely evil Lex Luthor who gets people killed, and the ancillary DC characters like Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner aren’t in the film for very long. Additionally, Gore’s source said the cut screened was trimmed to an hour and 55 minutes, which is shorter than the rumored two hours-plus cut.

Superman (David Corenswet) breaks out in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: Matt Walsh Of Daily Wire And ‘Am I Racist?’ Thinks ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Will Fail: “There Is Not Enough Here For A Compelling Story”

Gore is more excited about the film after hearing all this. He wasn’t sure before, despite his confessed trust in James Gunn’s track record. That’s more than can be said for his optimism toward First Steps. The Marvel reboot was part of a Disney CinemaCon presentation that Film Threat considers a dud.

You can see more of the site’s reaction in the following video, but in short, they believe Pedro Pascal is “horribly miscast” as Reed Richards and that Julia Garner looks as bad as everyone fears as Silver Surfer.

READ NEXT: Film Threat Founder Chris Gore Says He Would Erase Franchise Reboots And Redo The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy If He Ran A Studio

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine