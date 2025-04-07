James Gunn Had One Requirement For David Corenswet When Playing Superman – Be Kind To Everyone

David Corenswet needs medical attention in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Superman should be a good person. This is not a beyond-the-pale idea. After all, he is known as the Big Blue Boy Scout for a reason, having grown up on a Kansas farm. For his upcoming film, James Gunn tried to drive this point home on the set as much as in front of rolling cameras. Therefore, he gave his star, David Corenswet, a mandate to help him embody the character’s vintage persona.

Clark (David Corenswet) comforts his Pa (Pruitt Taylor Vince) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The actor was to check his ego at the door and treat everyone around him with respect—which is quite a novel concept these days in “Hollywood, baby.” Recalling his dealings on set with John Cena, Chris Pratt, and Dave Bautista in Time Magazine, Gunn explained his rationale. “They treated everyone with kindness and respect,” he began.

Gunn adds he wanted Corenswet to play Clark Kent as “a simple man in complicated times,” who happens to be a jazz fan. “I’ve seen sets that cater to an actor or director’s ego and that’s just not something that would happen with David. He is Superman, even in his nerdiness. He listens to old jazz standards. Like that’s what he listens to, just as normal procedure. Like Superman, he’s a simple man in complicated times,” he said.

Clark Kent (David Corenswet) thinks he hears something in Superman (2025), DC Studios

And if Gunn went looking for a nerdy Boy Scout, he may have found the right actor. Corenswet, speaking with Esquire, explained he showed up to the set wanting to deliver. “James Gunn has a tremendous imagination,” Corenswet said. “I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes.”

With the jarring and gruff transition from Henry Cavill and the DCEU to him and the DCU, Corenswet isn’t everybody’s Boy Scout yet. He still has to win fans over, but he sounds up to the challenge. “I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally. Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally,” he added in his Esquire interview.

Superman (David Corenswet) barrels through the Antarctic tundra in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Will the majority of fandom embrace David Corenswet as Superman? We should know for certain after July, if not sooner.

