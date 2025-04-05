CinemaCon’s Sneak Peek At ‘Superman’ Shows Us More Krypto, But Not Every Reaction Is Overjoyed About The Super-Pet’s Place In The Movie

Krypto comes to the aid of Superman (David Corenswet) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The five-minute Superman teaser we told you about was real and unveiled at CinemaCon. It shows the aftermath of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) crash-landing in the Arctic, all beat up and whistling for Krypto.

Superman (David Corenswet) didn’t listen when they said winter is coming in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: Former Batman Ben Affleck Is Not Returning To DC Or Superhero Movies After His ‘Justice League’ Experiences: “I’ve Lost Interest”

We meet the androids of the Fortress of Solitude, whom James Gunn has imbued with the sort of chatty personality all the creatures in his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy have. They nurse Supe back to health with lenses focusing sunlight directly onto him, which is the clip’s main story.

It strikes a balance between humor and seriousness, much like we heard from the test screening reactions. Krypto tries to play and jumps on Superman while he’s hurting in a scene being compared to the Silver Age by some.

Others are finding Krypto “cute,” which has to be a good sign for Gunn and DC when the idea of putting the Superdoggo in a movie was a corny bridge too far afield for the ’50s TV series and the Chris Reeve films. And at least one person is thrilled to see him in the new movie.

You might even say it’s a dream come true for the guy in question, writer Mark Waid. “I never thought I’d live that long. I really didn’t,” he said to CBR. “But the beauty of the fact that people have embraced Krypto just from that trailer appearance makes my heart so warm and so full.”

Waid added, “That relationship between a boy and his dog, or a man and his dog, regardless of their level of superpowers is really special. It’s something that really humanizes Superman. I’m anxious to see how they play out.” He might be impressed, but not all share his outlook as much as you may think.

Superman (David Corenswet) saves a young girl from certain death in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: The Latest Test-Screening Reaction To ‘Superman’ Compares The Film To Grant Morrison’s ‘All-Star’ Series, And Hints At Bizarro, But Also Claims There Is “No Real Central Plot”

A new reaction from a test screening leaked to World of Reel says to the contrary that Krypto hinders the movie more than he helps. “I thought it was a real mixed bag. The audience reaction was mixed-to-negative,” the WoR writer’s “trusted source” began.

“A genuinely earnest comic book movie in the sense that it plays out as a week with Superman when he’s at a crossroads about what his purpose is, with scandals about him plaguing the media and his relationships being tested by the boundaries between being Clark and Superman. One thing I did find a bit confusing was how big a part Krypto was to the film.”

The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) smells something foul is afoot in Superman (2025), DC Studios

“He brings humor and heart, but it’s almost jarring at times how much it feels like a ‘Superman Krypto’ movie. The action felt a little lackluster, but I’m not sure if that’s because I’ve been over saturated with comic book CGI slog, but the set pieces at least looked interesting. There’s definitely a lot going on for a movie that’s two hours,” they reported.

“A good amount of table setting, very much in the vein of the MCU. I really wanted to like it. I quite liked Gunn’s last two movies, but this felt like a mix of both, with the charm lacking a bit,” they conclude.

Superman (David Corenswet) rushes to Kelex’s side in Superman (2025), DC Studios

WoR adds that no one who went to this test screening they spoke to had a positive reaction to Superman, which was allegedly still a work in progress that was still “kind of a mess.” This testimony runs counter to the hype coming out of CinemaCon and may be a tad outdated. Still, it remains to be seen if Krypto can help take this film home.

READ NEXT: Five-Minute ‘Superman’ Spot Might Be Attached To ‘A Minecraft Movie’ In Certain Markets

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine