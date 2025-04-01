The Latest Test-Screening Reaction To ‘Superman’ Compares The Film To Grant Morrison’s ‘All-Star’ Series, And Hints At Bizarro, But Also Claims There Is “No Real Central Plot”

Kal-el (James Denton) comes to grips with the eventuality of death in All-Star Superman (2011), Warner Bros Animation

A new batch of reactions to Superman are in from the newest test screening, and if they are to be believed, they confirm and also hint further at things there have been signs of all along. Based on set photos and images director James Gunn has shared, we can guess his inspirations and who some of the supporting villains might be.

When Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is not pleased, you know something is wrong in Superman (2025), DC Studios

A noted source received wind of intel from the reported screening. This is someone we’ve cited before and other outlets frequently have as well. What they’ve heard and are sharing corresponds with information that’s out there including the influence Grant Morrison’s work may have on the screen story.

“The Superman movie is very much like All-Star Superman — no real central plot, just Lex scheming in different ways to kill Superman or get him locked up. A kaiju, a black hole in the sky, a conflict between nations, a clone — he throws everything at him. He also turns the public against Superman and gets him arrested,” said scooper MyTimeToShineHello on X.

The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) smells something foul is afoot in Superman (2025), DC Studios

We can gather many of these details from the trailer where the kaiju, some sort of upheaval in a desert country, and public backlash feature prominently. But it all ties back to Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) being the main villain. Gunn swore decisively on Threads this was the case, and that most rumors were false.

The black hole draws attention to itself like gravity, as it’s a new twist we hadn’t heard about, but the mention of a clone stands out even more. A costumed somebody with the insignia of Earth-3’s Ultraman can be seen in set photos. This same being gives Superman a run for his money in a baseball stadium judging by the teaser trailer.

If the guy is some kind of Superclone unleashed by Luthor or the government, then this means speculation of Bizarro showing up is accurate, and we’re in for some kind of revamp of Big Blue’s imperfect interdimensional copycat. It’s consistent with the All-Star angle, too; Superman fought and outsmarted a race of Bizarros in All-Star Superman, Vol. 1, issue #7.

All-Star Superman is a 12-issue miniseries written by Grant Morrison and drawn by Frank Quitely. It won an Eisner Award and is considered one of the greatest Superman stories of all time. The plot depicts the hero on borrowed time because of an overdose on concentrated solar rays, which was deliberately orchestrated by Lex.

The Man of Steel (James Denton) looks directly into the sun in All-Star Superman (2011), Warner Bros. Animation

The Man of Steel fights variants of his usual rogues before a final confrontation with Luthor all while trying to grow his relationship with Lois Lane. The series ran for three years in the mid-2000s and was adapted into an animated movie in 2011 written by Dwayne McDuffie and produced by Bruce Timm, Alan Burnett, and Sam Register.

