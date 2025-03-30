Five-Minute ‘Superman’ Spot Might Be Attached To ‘A Minecraft Movie’ In Certain Markets

Jason Momoa says "Vaya con Dios" to Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie (2025), Legendary Pictures

Superman marketing should be kicking in with the power of a locomotive by now, and DC Studios seems to be getting ready to drop something big, maybe an extended trailer. That tracks when CinemaCon is right around the corner, and it’s the perfect venue for a showcase.

The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) knows how to leave an impression in Superman (2025), DC Studios

It still might be a while before most of us see whatever they exhibit, but in other parts of the world, the story might be a little different. A deleted social media post indicates that five minutes of Superman will play in certain regions, particularly Thailand, in front of the Minecraft movie, the next big Warner Bros. release.

According to Cosmic Book News and Resonant Justice on X, a Thai theater chain will show the five minutes of Superman in IMAX before a preview screening of Minecraft on April 3rd. This is the same week as the latter film’s release and CinemaCon.

Looks like this rumor is indeed legit, as Thailand theater chains are already announcing an exclusive first look at Superman in front of Minecraft. https://t.co/7kNR4R0zIH pic.twitter.com/c1PuMOenVN — RJ (@ResonantJustice) March 24, 2025

(It’s also the week of April Fool’s, so keep that in mind.) This rumor has been festering for a little bit and could be loaded with false hope. However, a screenshot of an ad from the Thai theater and entertainment company Major Cineplex plugging the glimpse at Superman surfaced, lending credibility to the prospect.

If it’s true, the glaring question is this: why not attach a clip of Superman footage to every preview and showing of Minecraft around the world?

Diana (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) get ready to engage an armed convoy in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Warner Bros. Pictures

The easy answer is WB and DC have tended to show preference to events and venues outside the United States in recent years for their early marketing. CCXP, which was a big deal for Wonder Woman 1984 and Superman itself, comes to mind. They have been looking beyond American borders for some time.

The other answer is that WB doesn’t have the money for big marketing campaigns like they used to. (If they did, they probably would have promoted The Day the Earth Blew Up more heavily.) I.e., they are saving their money for the right time to splurge, even if they risk running out the clock.

Superman’s release is less than four months away and outside a Puppy Bowl spot, two teasers, and a spot with David Corenswet and Shaquille O’Neal dressed as his movie version of Steel, there isn’t a lot to show for it.

