‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet Knows What Story He Wants To Adapt If Given The Chance To Play Batman

Superman (Tim Daly) plays a dude disguised as another dude in Superman: The Animated Series Season 3 Episode 2 "Knight Time" (1998), Warner Bros. Animation

DC is the home of two dream roles for a lot of actors. David Corenswet is already playing one this summer, Superman, but he would have relished the chance to portray the other if given it. And there could be a way to make it happen.

David Corenswet thanks a chatbot in Superman (2025), DC Studios

GamesRadar reports that at CinemaCon, Corenswet was asked about other characters he wanted to play. He said Batman, which thrilled the crowd, or so it says, but he went even further. The actor knows a way to get the best of both worlds that pays homage to animated lore.

“I mean, I love the animated series when Batman and Superman switch spots. That would be fun to get to do at some point, James,” said Corenswet. He’s alluding to one of the few team-up episodes of The New Batman (and Superman) Adventures before there was a Justice League.

The Dark Knight (Kevin Conroy) takes a stand in Batman: The Animated Series Episode 1 “The Cat and the Claw, Part 1” (1992), Warner Bros. Animation.

In Knight Time, Superman is tipped off in Metropolis by a carpet-bagging Roxy Rocket that Batman was missing and Gotham was ripe for the picking. The Man of Steel goes to investigate, and alongside Robin, he follows a path that pits him against Penguin, Riddler, Mad Hatter, Bane, and, ultimately his old enemy Brainiac.

He runs this gauntlet while wearing Bruce’s cape and cowl to hopefully fool Gotham’s criminals into believing Batman didn’t skip town. James Gunn has to get the DCU up and running first and then cast a Batman for it, though it’s conceivable he would toy with switching out the two heroes for a laugh or a one-shot.

Roxy Rocket (Charity James) in The New Batman Adventures Season 1 Episode 11 “The Ultimate Thrill” (1998), Warner Bros. Animation

However, it’s best not to get ahead of yourself or confuse the casual fan, even if they have faith in your shared universe. Superman has to win the faith of a plurality at the moment, as the reactions emerging from test screenings are a mixed bag at best.

When other cast members were asked the same question as Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan answered Lex Luthor and said that she would shave her head. Nicholas Hoult replied that he thinks the stars are aligned for him to play the right character right now.

Lex (Nicholas Hoult) looks unsure in Superman (2025), DC Studios

“It’s funny, the first time I read the script I had a little inkling that I would be a better Lex,” Hoult said. “So when James called me and said, ‘How about Lex?’ I was like, ‘Shit, I was right. That’s who I should have been playing all along.’ It was kind of a relief. I ended up in the right place.”

