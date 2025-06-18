Did Daniel Craig Abandon ‘Sgt. Rock’ For The Role Of Brainiac In ‘Superman’? Maybe, Maybe Not, But Here’s What We Know

Daniel Craig in Logan Lucky (2017), Bleecker Street; Brainiac (Corey Burton) in Superman: The Animated Series Season 1 Episode 8 "Stolen Memories" (1996), Warner Bros. Entertainment

A gestating Sgt. Rock movie was either shelved or canceled recently in the blink of an eye. It had some tough grizzled soldiers behind it initially in the form of James Bond Daniel Craig and Challengers director Luca Guadagnino. Pretty soon, though, Craig was out, and DC Studios was about ready to enlist Colin Farrell until the project fell apart altogether.

Colin Farrell enters basic training in Joel Schumacher’s Tigerland (2000), 20th Century Fox

What made this ragtag unit fall back so fast? The reasons why aren’t clear but there are theories, and one is truly mind-blowing. There is a chance, albeit a slim one, that Craig was interested in a bigger, more cosmic role in a bigger franchise. Jeff Sneider and John Rocha of The Hot Mic mooted that the 007 actor might be a late addition to Superman as the villain Brainiac.

“Is Brainiac someone who was cast a year ago? Or was he someone who came in late in the process to record some lines? You don’t see a face, like you know he’s AI, CGI, whatever the f–k” Sneider contemplates regarding the Collector’s appearance in the film. “Let me throw this out there. Who was supposed to be in the DC Universe and wasn’t. He got replaced. That’s Sgt. Rock.”

Rocha adds it’s possible DC wanted to keep Craig around for something “prestigious” that they could set up down the line, such as in a Superman sequel. Sneider continued, saying it makes sense for Brainiac to be played by someone who is “cold as ice.” “Because if you’re telling me that this guy is as cold as ice. F—! James Bond is cold as ice,” he said.

Rumors swirl that Brainiac will make his cinematic debut after decades of trying. He has appeared countless times in animation, video games, and on TV, including SYFY’s drama Krypton, but has yet to show up in a live-action film. Plans to use him in Superman III and a sequel to Superman Returns never materialized although the former’s final boss was a nefarious supercomputer.

James Gunn confirmed his film will have two post-credit scenes, fueling speculation one of them introduces Brainiac. Social media scooper ViewerAnon, who heard otherwise, poured cold water on the idea. “No, none of that stuff – Brainiac, Waller, Sam Lane – is in the movie. And I’ve been told directly that there is no post-credit Brainiac tease or anything of the sort,” he posted (via SuperHeroHype).

ViewerAnon later clarified on Reddit that Gunn and DC are testing some things and fine-tuning Superman by cutting out much of the humor, which gels with recent reports. Does this mean Brainiac will be added to the mix at the 11th hour with Daniel Craig at least supplying the voice? Put that down as a ‘maybe’ for now and keep your fingers crossed, if you’re inclined.

