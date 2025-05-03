DC Studios’ ‘Sgt. Rock’ Starring Colin Farrell And Directed By Luca Guadagnino Has Stalled, And Is Likely Cancelled

Another project has bitten the dust at DC Studios; Sgt. Rock, a WWII-era action adventure starring Colin Farrell as the titular leader of Easy Company, has been shelved and might not move forward, at least not anytime soon.

There is some dispute about the project’s status, according to a source that spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. They claim that DC is stepping back to reassess things and could reschedule filming for next year around the summertime. However, another source said the opposite: that director Luca Guadagnino was too “untested” in the action genre.

Sgt. Rock is a mid-budget movie with a price tag of approximately $70 million, and as such, is not outside Guadagnino’s asking range. Still, “higher ups” – as in James Gunn and Peter Safran – lost confidence in him anyway. Either way, no reason for the cancellation was given.

James Gunn celebrates Sgt. Rock on X

Casting was underway with Farrell slotted in the lead role and two others lined up. Mike Faist, who starred in the Guadagnino-directed Challengers, was reportedly cast, and an unnamed actress was up for the role of a French resistance fighter.

Former James Bond Daniel Craig was originally attached to the project as the old cigar-chewing Sarge before bowing out. He previously worked with Guadagnino for the 2024 drama Queer, which as you can imagine, covers similar ground to the Italian filmmaker’s collaboration with Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name.

With an output like that, it wouldn’t be a shock if there was some concern from serious comic fans about Sgt. Rock’s tone and subject matter. However, there is no indication the film was going to be overboard with wokeness or queering, even though that is a possible point of contention between the director and the studio.

Plot elements of the script by Challengers and Queer scribe Justin Kuritzkes surfaced with Rock’s status update. Teaming up with the resistance fighter, the soldier and his troops in Easy Company would have gone on an Indiana Jones adventure to capture the Spear of Destiny before the Nazis do. (Boilerplate stuff, honestly.)

Sgt. Rock is reminiscent of a dozen other abandoned comic book movies, like Gambit with Channing Tatum, that weren’t very original in concept, but had a built-in audience that was dismayed when the script got stuck in turnaround before ultimately being canceled.

