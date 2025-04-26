First Footage Of Animated Feature ‘Dynamic Duo’ About Robins Dick Grayson And Jason Todd At CinemaCon Is Being Called “Gorgeous”

Chris O'Donnell as Dick Greyson/Robin in Batman Forever (1995), Warner Bros. Pictures

Even now, the DCU is more than just Superman, despite how much Warner Bros. and DC Studios are counting on that tentpole. We already experienced Creature Commandos (or some of us did) at the end of last year, and there are the currently-in-production Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns to look forward to.

Rupert Thorne (Benjamin Byron Davis) wants results from the future Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) in Creature Commandos Season 1 Episode 6 “Priyatel Skelet” (2024), DC Studios

RELATED: Children’s Book ‘Superman: Friends And Foes’ And Behind The Scenes Footage Reveal A Villain Of The James Gunn Film, And Potential Spoilers

There are other projects in various phases of development across platforms. Some of them might not see the light of day (hello, Brave and The Bold), and some are recent additions to the slate we know next to little about. That was the case for a Batman-adjacent project that got its first update amid the hustle and bustle of CinemaCon.

Warner Bros. released the first footage of Dynamic Duo, an animated film about the first two Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, during its presentation for its animation division. Thanks to The Movie Podcast on X, we have a vague idea of some things that occur in the film, although no plot elements leaked.

The Movie Podcast (@TheMoviePodcast) via X

RELATED: Spawn’s Creator Todd McFarlane Thinks Kelvin Timeline Spock Actor Zachary Quinto Would Make The Perfect Batman

The Movie Podcast also had a favorable view of the animation, calling it “gorgeous.” “First footage of Dynamic Duo shown during WB Animation sizzle reel. Batmobile crashes through a pillar and Dick Grayson (we think) is shown riding on the subway. Looks gorgeous. #CinemaCon,” said the Canadian entertainment podcast’s official account in a reaction post.

Dynamic Duo was announced late in 2024 and is a co-production between DC Studios/Warner Bros. Animation and Louisiana-based Swaybox Studios. Founded in 2013, the outfit is a puppetry and animation studio and film production company that is a fresh player in the feature-film game.

George Clooney as Batman and Chris O’Donnell as Robin in Batman & Robin (1997), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: Warner Bros. Executive Jeff Goldstein Admits They Need To “Right The Ship,” And Reports Suggest CEO David Zaslav Believes The Answer Is “Big IP”

According to the bio on their official site, Swaybox, “have pioneered new methods that challenge viewers’ notions of how puppets look, move, and feel…The result is long-form storytelling that is visually breathtaking, dynamically expressive, and—above all—more human.”

It adds, “And for all its advancements, their puppetry retains the nostalgic charm of this age-old art form.” They also note they are working on a film with Matt Reeves and his company, 6th & Idaho, but they don’t give away the title. Per Animation Magazine, Dynamic Duo is a co-venture between Reeves and James Gunn’s DC Studios.

Matt Reeves talks to us about ‘The Batman’, the ‘Penguin’ spinoff, and more via entertainmentie on YouTube

A “mix of animation, puppetry, and CG” will be employed to bring the project to life. The story, which will see the friendship between Jason and Dick tested, is written by Matthew Aldrich (Coco). Swaybox co-founder Arthur Mintz is directing toward a goal of a June 30, 2028, release in IMAX.

READ NEXT: James Gunn Solved His Batman Problem And May Not Realize It

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine