James Gunn Solved His Batman Problem And May Not Realize It

One of Chuckie Sol's (Dick Miller) men tries to sneak up on Batman (Kevin Conroy) in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), Warner Bros. Animation

In case you don’t watch Creature Commandos, the most recent episode delved into the origin of Task Force M’s Doctor Phosphorus which involves Rupert Thorne and, no surprise, the Dark Knight himself.

It’s all business for Rupert Thorne (Benjamin Byron Davis) in Creature Commandos Season 1 Episode 6 “Priyatel Skelet” (2024), DC Studios

RELATED: ‘Tenet’ Star John David Washington Doesn’t Want To Play Batman But Would Play The Joker If He Was “From Compton Or Something”

James Gunn introduced his Batman to the DCU and is slowly laying the groundwork for The Brave and The Bold. In any other era, that would be great news, but development on the project is so slow that its director Andy Muschietti will have adequate time on his hands to do other things.

He admitted as much during an appearance on the podcast California Secreta. “I’m now writing a science fiction movie that I would like to do,” Muschietti said. “Batman is a project that’s been postponed a bit. So there could be another film before it, possibly that one.”

RELATED: Jason Momoa Goes From Aquaman To “The Main Man” As Lobo In ‘Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow’

The DCU Batman is not cast yet but time is on the side of that process. He won’t have competition for a few more years as Robert Pattinson will not be seen in the cowl until 2027. The Batman director Matt Reeves needs to fine-tune his script a little bit longer, according to Gunn.

For Gunn and DC Studios, this could be a blessing in disguise as they juggle two separate Caped Crusaders. Although Gunn has declared the contrary, there are still rumors Reeves’s Batverse could merge with the larger DCU, and Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav might be pushing for it.

Rupert Thorne (Benjamin Byron Davis) wants results from the future Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) in Creature Commandos Season 1 Episode 6 “Priyatel Skelet” (2024), DC Studios

However, if Gunn indeed wants to keep things in different sandboxes, he can do that and make everyone happy while furthering his plans. Moreover, he doesn’t have to think long or hard about how to pull it off. He’s already figured it out, and the solution is staring us all right in the face.

Circling back to the piece of news above, the DCU’s Batman debuted in an animated series, a format the character and the lore have always thrived in. Sticking with that medium for as long as needed could bail Gunn out of a tricky situation if there’s pressure from Zaslav to produce something or reach a resolution.

A still human Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) in Creature Commandos Season 1 Episode 6 “Priyatel Skelet” (2024), DC Studios

Not only did the Bat and DC flourish in animation, but they did so when parallel, yet narratively insular, takes were on the big screen. This was the standard until the last few years when Gunn took over and stated his actors would play their parts everywhere in his continuity.

Whoever inherits the cape in The Brave and The Bold can step behind a microphone and stay there as long as it takes before appearing in front of a camera. Remember, it took Kevin Conroy 30 years to play a live-action Bruce Wayne in Batwoman, and he coexisted with all the films of that time, good and bad.

Kevin Conroy can’t get around like he used to in Batwoman Season 1 Episode 9 “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two” (2019), The CW

RELATED: Fans Embrace The Classic ‘All-American’ Christopher Reeve Vibe In The New ‘Superman’ Teaser Trailer

And so did everyone else from Diedrich Bader to Jason O’Mara. The only consideration left is fast-tracking an animated project worthy of the high bar set by WB Animation in the 90s. It could be a prequel or a recalibrated approach to the BATB idea altogether.

Mind you, it’s just a thought. It might not work or they could be ahead of it behind the scenes, but they can always do worse. And in recent times, they have. Take Batman: Caped Crusader, which could threaten our mooted fix, but realistically, for how much longer?

READ NEXT: YouTube Personality Doomcock Decries “Cultural Vandalism” Of ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ And Its Gender-Flipped Penguin