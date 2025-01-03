‘Tenet’ Star John David Washington Doesn’t Want To Play Batman But Would Play The Joker If He Was “From Compton Or Something”

John David Washington is out of time in Tenet (2020), Warner Bros. Pictures

John David Washington is one of the most talked-about actors of this generation and could be poised for stardom in the superhero genre.

John David Washington as Joshua in 20th Century Studios’ THE CREATOR. Photo by Glen Milner. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: ‘The Batman – Part 2’ Is Delayed Again To 2027 Due To Script Issues, But Director Matt Reeves Still Teases “Grey” Expectations

If the right role comes along, he’d undoubtedly be shortlisted by either Disney or Warner Bros., who own everything DC including Batman. However, Washington is content with Pattinson and wouldn’t mess with current casting when it comes to playing The Caped Crusader.

“We’ve got a great Batman right now. Rob Pat. No disrespect,” he said to Josh Horowitz on a recent episode of The Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Robert Pattinson opposite John David Washington in Tenet (2020), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: Replica Body Of A 1989 Model Batmobile Like One In Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ Sells On Ebay For Over 20 Grand

The second-generation actor added, rather playfully, that he would consider playing an iteration of The Joker as long as the character has one specific twist.

“You know, if there was, if there was a, you know, a Joker from Compton or something. South side of Gotham, south side of, you know, Chicago, you know, I would explore,” he said.

There are a few out there who like this idea. They may not have watched or simply blocked from memory the last season of Batwoman, which tried and failed to introduce a Clown Prince of Color that could stick around.

He didn’t as, like that show, Black Joker went over like a lead balloon. Still, playing devil’s advocate, DC cinema writ large has shown us there is room at the box office for multiple and unique takes on the character, however fleetingly.

Nick Creegan as the Joker-obsessed Marquis Jet in Batwoman Season 3 Episode 8 “Trust Destiny” (2022), The CW

RELATED: James Gunn Reassures Fans ‘The Batman – Part 2’ Is Not Being Canceled And He Is Not Getting Rid Of Matt Reeves

All you have to do is look at Joker to see how successful a wholesale reimagining of Mr. J can be; and then take a gander at Joker: Folie a Deux’s reception to figure out how disastrously it can go when they go to that well once too often.

Washington would also address who/what are his ideal Batman and Catwoman. Like many, he prefers Tim Burton’s films and Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic performance and costume in Batman Returns.

Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) has Batman (Michael Keaton) pinned down in Batman Returns (1992), Warner Bros. Pictures

“Tim Burton’s Batman was like, what I was all about. And then obviously, Chris Nolan took what he did with it, but, Yeah, I loved Batman. I had the toys, I had the Batmobile, I loved, I didn’t know why, but I just love Michelle Pfeiffer. Her outfit…” he explained. (I think we all know what he means.)

READ NEXT: ‘Batman Returns’ Writer Daniel Waters Reveals He And Tim Burton Had Two Different Ideas For A Catwoman Spinoff Starring Michelle Pfeiffer