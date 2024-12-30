‘The Batman – Part 2’ Is Delayed Again To 2027 Due To Script Issues, But Director Matt Reeves Still Teases “Grey” Expectations

Batman (Robert Pattinson) deals out vengeance in the rain in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Some will call it inevitable, and with good reason, but nevertheless, The Batman – Part 2 is delayed yet again because it doesn’t have a script. As confirmed by the chief of DC Studios James Gunn, the sequel’s release has been moved from October 2026 to October of ‘27.

Batman (Robert Pattinson) needs Joker’s (Barry Keoghan) help in The Batman’s (2022) deleted scene

RELATED: James Gunn Was Convinced To Give The ‘Superman’ Costume Red Trunks By Star David Corenswet Who Sees The Man Of Steel As A Babyface Wrestler Who Wants To Be Liked

Gunn posted on Threads that the culprit is the unfinished screenplay. “The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script,” he wrote. However, he stuck up for writer-director Matt Reeves’s work ethic despite the slow progress.

“Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is [sic] around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films,” Gunn explained.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on The Batman sequel via Threads

RELATED: James Gunn And DC Studios Are Holding Back On A New Flash Movie For Now, But The Character Might Have Already Appeared In ‘Creature Commandos’

Though it’s been two years since we saw Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl for the first time, and sequels have been churned out at faster paces, Gunn defended the gap of time it will now take as “fair” and “common.”

“To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3,” he wrote in a follow-up.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on sequels via Threads

RELATED: Replica Body Of A 1989 Model Batmobile Like One In Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ Sells On Ebay For Over 20 Grand

Reeves has more time to develop it, and regardless of where he is in the story process, he has some idea of what he wants Gotham to be like. Based on recent remarks, the city will come out of the dark, but not too much.

”In the first movie, Batman views things very simplistically, he sees things in black and white. What he can represent and how he can affect that,” Reeves said when speaking with Digital Spy. “As we enter into the next movie, there’s a lot more grey. There’s a lot more people at odds. There’s a lot more division in the city.”

Robert Pattinson can turn his head but isn’t the hero Gotham needs yet in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

“It’s a lot more like our world is now, there’s a lot of turmoil because people are in their camps and they’re not communicating,” Reeves added, “And when things are in grey, it makes it very hard to be Batman, so this is part of the challenge as we enter it.”

READ NEXT: James Gunn Gives The Greenlight To A Clayface Movie Written By ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan