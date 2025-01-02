Jason Momoa Goes From Aquaman To “The Main Man” As Lobo In ‘Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow’

Jason Momoa is thrilled to be playing Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (Warner Bros/DC Studios), while Lobo is obviously less than pleased. Credit: Wikimedia Commons & DC Comics

Actor Jason Momoa is set to make more waves in comic book cinema as he prepares for his second dip into the waters of the DC Universe for the upcoming movie, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow. He has put down the Trident of Neptune, but will now pick up a chained hook, and “Frag” grenades to play the homicidal, genocidal, cigar-chomping son-of-a-bastich from the planet Czarnia. That would be none other than DC Comics fan favorite – LOBO!!!

Jason Momoa is Dante in FAST X (2023), directed by Louis Leterrier, Universal Pictures

The 45-year-old actor confirmed this on his Instagram this past Monday by sharing a quote from his interview with Fandango while he was surfing the press junket for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at the end of 2023. It’s clear that the King of Atlantis has harbored a longtime desire to play the interstellar mercenary, and that he’s looking forward to stepping into those bulky knee-high boots.

“I collect comics,” the quote reads. “…and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,” he said in the interview. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f#@% yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.”

Arthur (Jason Momoa) faces down Black Manta’s (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) invasion of Atlantis in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), Warner Bros. Discovery

It appears that “they” have finally called, and he’s most certainly there. This will be the first feature film appearance for Lobo since making his ‘official’ debut in 1990. The crazy ‘bastich’ first appeared in Omega Men #3 (June 1983) as a villain, but was eventually overhauled into the violent, vulgar maniac who dug the tip of his dirty hook into the demented hearts of many comic book readers, and found himself a place there for all time.

Up until now, Lobo has been voiced by a whole slew of talented actors in the DC Animated Universe, along with several video games, and was played by Emmett J. Scanlan in the character’s live-action debut on the SYFY series, Krypton. While it’s impossible to deny that Momoa looks the part, the same can be said for when he was cast as Conan The Barbarian in the 2011 remake, and we all know how that turned out.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Vol 1 Issue #1 Men, Women and Dogs (2021), DC Comics. Words by Tom King. Art by Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes

This is the second movie to be announced as a part of James Gunn’s reboot of DC’s cinematic universe. Craig Gillespie is directing the film, and Ana Nogueira is writing the screenplay based on the DC Comics limited series of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Anyone who has ever read the series already knows that Lobo isn’t even a part of the story, but that has never stopped Hollywood before – and it’s still better than them trying to shoehorn Harley Quinn into another movie.

Superman (Tim Daly) deals with The Main Man, Lobo (Brad Garrett), in Superman: The Animated Series (1997), Warner Bros. Animation

It stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl) while also featuring Eve Ridley as Kara’s warrior sidekick, Ruthye Marye Knoll, and Matthias Schoenaerts has been cast as the series’ main antagonist, Krem of the Yellow Hill. Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow is scheduled to be released on June 26th, 2026.

