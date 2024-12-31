Fans Embrace The Classic ‘All-American’ Christopher Reeve Vibe In The New ‘Superman’ Teaser Trailer

Superman (David Corenswet) in a Motion Video via James Gunn on Instagram -- and Superman (Christopher Reeve) saving astronauts in Superman III (1983), Warner Bros.

Superman, which will herald the reboot of DC Comics under James Gunn, has given fans new hope. DC Studios and Warner Bros. dropped the first images of the revamped superhero with the teaser featuring the classic theme music from John Williams’ 1978 Superman. The motion picture sees Superman flying through the air with the message, “Look Up,” an aesthetic that has deeply resonated with the fan base, if the comments on messaging platforms are anything to go by.

“Reeve managed to deliver an extremely earnest, bordering on naive and cheesy Superman, but wound up being pure gold for those of us needing something to look up to. I think America is ready for a reprise of that Reeve-style Superman,” reads one of the first comments on the upcoming film’s first-look Reddit thread. This is just one of the thousands of fans who praised the perceived return of the 1978-style Superman played by Christopher Reeve.

Superman (Christopher Reeve) is confronted with himself in Superman III (1983), Warner Bros. Pictures.

The positive fan reaction is clear proof of the renewed interest in the DCU, which will officially begin (again?) with James Gunn’s Superman. The film, which will hit the theaters on July 11th, 2025, was initially announced under the working title Superman: Legacy. The title has since been changed to the more commanding Superman, which is more in line with Reeve’s Superman: The Movie, still considered the best Superman film ever made.

Most fans were enthusiastic about the return of a powerful Superman who is still human enough. Most importantly, fans mentioned the need for the superhero to care about human beings first, ahead of his own personal conflicts and political opinions. “I want a Superman who cares about people. There are a lot of heroes who do the job because it’s the right thing to do. Superman does it because he cherishes human life above all else. I want the dude who saves kittens from trees (literally. It’d be awesome if one of the last shots of the movie was him saving a kitten from a tree).”

The reference to John Williams’ “Superman – Main Theme” appears multiple times in the thread, with many appreciating the similarities seen in Gunn’s first images. James Gunn’s Superman features Corenswet as a Clark Kent in his 30s, having operated in Metropolis as a superhero for some years. The main theme of the film is that the superhero is trying to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his human upbringing.

Plot details are still scarce, although Gunn has revealed that there will be multiple supervillains. Superman’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor, is portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, while his girlfriend, Lois Lane, is played by Rachel Brosnahan.

The revived positivity around the DCU is a huge break from Zack Snyder’s widely condemned DCEU. Snyder insisted on a darker and more volatile version of Superman, who he described as being in line with the real world we live in, a trait that lost favor with many fans. The warmer and funnier 1978 version of the superhero, however, remains popular, something that James Gunn clearly hopes to replicate with Corenswet. The first motion picture of Superman he released shows a calmer Superman flying out of the darkness into the light, with a message of hope written all over it.

Thousands of fans on Reddit movies praised James Gunn for bringing back the traits that made Superman great. One Redditor summarized Gunn’s Superman, “The 78 Superman had a very hopeful, all-American vibe to it, where Superman comes off as both down-to-earth but also strong and heroic. While I think Gunn is definitely sharing that hopeful version of the character, so far, everything seems to be pointing to the sort of softer Superman we see in the Grant Morrison/Frank Quitely All-Star material. It might be a distinction without a difference for most people, but while cut from similar cloth, I feel they’re not quite the same.”

Fan mood was equally vibrant on X, where the most prominent comment on the Warner Bros. post said, “This might [be] the movie that brings back the magic of Cinema.” However, despite the positive reaction, some are still skeptical.

“Well, he’ll certainly move away from the gritty Snyder version, but I’m wondering if, by taking that edge away, he’ll also give a Superman who is not so interested in ‘Truth, Justice, and the American Way.’ I want the 30s-40s pulp version of Superman. I don’t think we’ll get that,” one Redditor said in the thread.

James Gunn has said in previous interviews that the DCU will be more like Star Wars and Game of Thrones, where different things happen at different times, and characters are morally complex. The only thing for certain is that fans can’t wait.

