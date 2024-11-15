Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Offers Public Apology After Calling For Donald Trump And His Supporters To “Never Know Peace”, Says She “Let My Emotions Get The Best Of Me”

It looks like someone at Disney realized that writing off a majority of the country may not be a financially winning move, as just a day after calling for President-elect Donald Trump and all those who voted for him to “never peace”, Snow White star Rachel Zegler has attempted to walk back her previous, politically-inspired anger.

As previously reported, on November 12th, the actor took to her personal Instagram account to share a number of posts to the site’s auto-deleting Story feature expressing her disdain towards Trump’s vicotry in the recent 2024 US presidential elections.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this,” wrote the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star, per screencaps of her posts shared by Twitter user @mynerdyhome. “Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. Leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. Leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

“I shouldn’t be this shocked,” she continued, “But I am. I am heartbroken for my friends who awoke [in] fear this morning. And I am here with you. To cry, to yell, to hug. To wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. This loss should not have been, and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

Zegler then declared, “I echo [musician] Ethel Cain’s statement more than anything. May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

In a follow-up post, the actor added, “Get off of Elon’s app [X] btw. The f–k are you doing?”

“‘They’re eating you up on Twitter’ – I don’t use that app for a reason,” she wrote. “He helped get that man elected and you’re giving him business. I was talking about finding catharsis in art. I don’t care if you’re gonna pick a fight with me. It’s been done before. Find something real to be mad at today.”

“There is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy,” she further asserted in yet another post. “It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. It is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity.”

“There is no help, no counsel, in any of them,” she said. “I could go on. I won’t. I feel sad. You probably do too. F–k this.”

Concluding her thoughts with a final post, Zegler sighed, “Okay. That’s all. Going onstage for Act Two [of Romeo + Juliet, the Broadway production of which she is currently starring in] now and need to get off my soapbox before I get too heated.”

“Sending love to everyone who needs it today,” said the actor. “May we all carry each other through the worst and hold these politicians accountable. Your Dem govs just got very important! They already were, but hey! Follow your governors! Hold them accountable! Local government is where we will make real change.

“This is not the end,” she concluded. “Ever. I will love through these four years as best I can. F–k Donald Trump.”

Alas, this bravado did not last, as on the evening of November 15th, Zegler returned to her Instagram to “sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week”.

(As readers may note, Zegler’s admission that she made the above posts “last week”, presumably sometime immediately following the election, does not line-up with @mynerdyhome’s apparent discovery of them on December 12th. To this end, it’s unclear whether Zegler’s recollection was mistaken or @mynerdyhome discovered the posts long after they were made, but it is currently assumed that this date mix-up is the result of simple human error rather than any intentionally deceptive act on the side of either party.)

“I let my emotions get the best of me,” she explained. “Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

“This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own,” Zegler concluded. “I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”

At current, it’s unknown whether Zegler made this apology of her own volition or because Disney contractually ordered her to do so out of fear that her previous comments could hurt Snow White‘s box office prospects.

Regardless, whether or not her statement does anything to win back audiences will ultimately be determined when the live-action film hits theaters on March 21st, 2025.

