Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Goes On Angry Rant Following 2024 Presidential Election Results: “May Trump Supporters and Trump Voters And Trump Himself Never Know Peace”

Snow White (Rachel Zegler) finds herself face-to-face with a forest 'beast' in Snow White (2025), Disney

In adding her voice to the chorus of voters unhappy with the results of the 2024 US Presidential Election, Disney’s live-action Snow White star Rachel Zegler has responded to the re-election of Donald Trump with a call for him and his supporters to “never know peace”.

Snow White (Rachel Zegler) sashays through the forest in Snow White (2025), Disney

The actress made clear her discontent with the election results in a series of posts shared to her personal Instagram story on November 12th.

Apparently sent during the intermission of that day’s Broadway performance of Romeo +Juliet, a modern day reimagining of the classic William Shakespeare play in which the actress portrays the female lead, Zegler’s diatribe opened with the actress asserting, “I find myself speechless in the midst of this.”

Rachel Zegler hopes Trump supporters never know peace, tells her followers to get off X because Elon Musk supported Trump, and ends with- "Fuck Donald Trump."



THIS is Disney’s Snow White. (btw she probably won’t face any consequences for posting this by Disney due to their… pic.twitter.com/daDVfUi3l1 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) November 13, 2024

“Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in,” she continued, per screenshots of her posts captured and shared to Twitter by user @mynerdyhome. “Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. Leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. Leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

“I shouldn’t be this shocked,” she asserted, “But I am. I am heartbroken for my friends who awoke [in] fear this morning. And I am here with you. To cry, to yell, to hug. To wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. This loss should not have been, and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

Anthea (Rachel Zegler) defies her sisters Hespoera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), Warner Bros. Discovery

Fully letting her anger flow, Zegler then declared, “I echo [musician] Ethel Cain’s statement more than anything. May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

Continuing on into her second post, Zegler next called on her followers to “Get off of Elon’s app [X] btw. The f–k are you doing?”

“‘They’re eating you up on Twitter’ – I don’t use that app for a reason,” she said. “He helped get that man elected and you’re giving him business. I was talking about finding catharsis in art. I don’t care if you’re gonna pick a fight with me. It’s been done before. Find something real to be mad at today.”

Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler) fights for her life in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), Lionsgate

Her thoughts far from over, Zegler returned for a third post, adding “There is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy.”

“It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this mean preaches,” opined The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes lead. “It is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity.”

“There is no help, no counsel, in any of them,” she then affirmed. “I could go on. I won’t. I feel sad. You probably do too. F–k this.”

Anthea (Rachel Zegler) asks Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) to trust her in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), Warner Bros. Discovery

Finally bringing her thoughts to a close with one last post, Zegler observed, “Okay. That’s all. Going onstage for Act Two [of Romeo + Juliet] now and need to get off my soapbox before I get too heated.”

“Sending love to everyone who needs it today,” she wrote. “May we all carry each other through the worst and hold these politicians accountable. Your Dem govs just got very important! They already were, but hey! Follow your governors! Hold them accountable! Local government is where we will make real change.”

“This is not the end,” the actress concluded. “Ever. I will love through these four years as best I can. F–k Donald Trump.”

Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler) is in awe as the titular competition begins in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), Lionsgate

With her political ranting likely to play a factor in its box office performance, Disney’s live-action, Zegler-led Snow White film is currently set to begin making its way through the woods on March 21st.

