‘Drive’ Screenwriter Hossein Amini Identified As Scribe Hired To Rewrite Mike Flanagan’s ‘Clayface’ Script

Clayface (Ron Perlman) impersonates a woman in Batman: The Animated Series Season 1 Episode 5 "Feat of Clay, Pt. 2" (1992), Warner Bros. Animation

Earlier, we reported that a rewrite of Clayface was underway from a new scribe, and we now have a name we can attach to the assignment. Hossein Amini, known especially for Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive and the 47 Ronin remake, is the man designated for the job.

IN FOCUS: Drive Writer HOSSEIN AMINI On Story Structure via the London Film Academy on YouTube

Amini was not mentioned when the story of a page-one overhaul of the script broke in Jeff Sneieder’s newsletter, as the former’s involvement might not have been official yet. However, TheWrap is confirming the update.

Mike Flanagan wrote the draft that was submitted to DC Studios and got James Gunn all excited to make the movie. According to the initial story, it was more of a rough draft or treatment and was deemed unsuitable for production. As a result, it is getting top-to-bottom fine-tuning.

Clayface spits in the face of fear in The New Batman Adventures Season 1 Episode 1 “Holiday Knights” (1997), Warner Bros. Animation

TheWrap also confirms that James Watkins is set to direct and that Clayface will be produced by the one caught up in all things Batman, Matt Reeves, and Lynn Harris. Production is scheduled to begin in the United Kingdom and is expected to continue in Canada and parts of New Jersey, although the story is very much set in Hollywood.

As we noted, Amini could be brought on to amend the screenplay by making it resemble The Substance a lot less. Or perhaps he is adding things that will make Clayface even more like Demi Moore’s acclaimed body horror. That movie was a darling of award season, so you can imagine what DC and Warner Bros. have in mind for their villain-centered vehicle.

Some things are off limits even to Demi Moore in The Substance (2024), Mubi

Clayface is one of Batman’s most notorious rogues, if only because of his tragic backstory and gooeyness. He’s had many incarnations over the years, starting with Basil Karlo, but none resonated more loudly than the incarnation on Batman: The Animated Series that combined Karlo’s acting background with the shape-shifting Matt Hagen. Elements of Clayface III, Preston Payne, were sprinkled in as well for good measure.

No actor has been cast in the lead despite rumors they might be courting James McAvoy and Daniel Radcliffe, whom some fans are pulling for. Which version of Clayface the story follows is not entirely known either, but reportedly, they are going with Karlo as a struggling actor trying to stay relevant.

James McAvoy as Pontius Pilate in The Book of Clarence (2023), Sony Pictures Entertainment

Clayface takes the stage on September 11, 2026.

