GoFundMe Campaign Set Up For ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge’ Star Mark Patton Amid Failing Health

Mark Patton as haunted teen, Jesse Walsh, in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985), New Line Cinema

Mark Patton, who played tormented twink Jesse Walsh in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, is facing serious financial woes after years of declining health. The 65-year-old actor has been battling both long COVID and HIV, which have rendered him bedridden and unable to work. Set up by Patton’s niece, Ida, the campaign’s set goal is $24,000 (which has already raised $18,854, as of the date this article’s published), and the link to the campaign is right here.

Lisa (Kim Myers) tells Jesse (Mark Patton) to fight Freddy’s influence over his body in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), New Line Cinema

RELATED: Original ‘Blade’ Trilogy Writer David Goyer Offered To Help Marvel With The Stalled Reboot, But They Refused, Thinking They Have It Figured Out

“Many of you know my uncle Mark from his iconic role as Jesse Walsh in A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge,” reads Ida’s statement. “Over the years, he’s become a powerful figure in the horror community and a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ representation in film. But to me, he’s simply Uncle Mark — kind, generous, funny, and full of heart. Right now, he needs our help. Mark is currently battling serious health conditions: – Severe long COVID that has deeply impacted his energy and mobility – HIV, which complicates his recovery and requires constant care – Ménière’s disease, a chronic condition that causes intense, daily vertigo, nausea, and hearing loss. These illnesses have made it impossible for Mark to work or travel, and he is now struggling to cover basic living and medical expenses as he is bedbound.”

“Despite everything,” she continues. “He remains hopeful, but the reality is: he needs support to get through this. We’re asking for help to cover: – Ongoing medical treatments and medications – Rent, groceries, and essential bills – At-home care – Daily support so he can rest and recover without financial fear. Mark has given so much over the years — through his performances, his honesty about his journey as an HIV+ gay man in Hollywood, and his love for his fans. Now it’s our turn to give back. If you’re a fan, a friend, or someone whose life has been touched by Mark’s story, please consider donating or sharing this campaign. We are endlessly grateful for your love and support.”

Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) crashes a pool party to give his most famous line in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), New Line Cinema

RELATED: Original ‘Addams Family’ Actor John Astin Returns To ‘Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes’ Franchise In Requel Subtitled ‘Organic Intelligence’

This misunderstood sequel to Wes Craven’s groundbreaking horror classic, A Nightmare on Elm Street, takes place five years after the events of the first film. The Walsh family move into the former Thompson residence on 1428 Elm Street when the patriarch of the household can’t resist such a low cost, and completely ignores the fact that one of the former residents, Nancy Thompson, went insane after seeing her mother and boyfriend murdered by some maniac who attacks his victims in their dreams.

Naturally, the father dismisses such lunacy and moves his brood into the house. That’s when his sensitive teenage son, Jesse, starts dreaming of horror’s favorite sandman, Freddy Krueger, and soon realizes that the sinister specter is trying to possess him to continue his campaign of sleepy-time slaughter.

RELATED: ‘Jaws’ Chomps Through The Competition To Dominate Friday Night Primetime On 50th Anniversary Broadcast

When A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge hit theaters in 1985, it didn’t receive the warmest of receptions. It was a box office success ($30 million domestically on a $3 million budget). Still, the critics showed no mercy, comparing it unfavorably to its predecessor and criticizing the bisexual undertones (or one could argue overtones) present throughout the movie.

Nightmare 2 went on to be a cult classic to horror fans, a cornerstone of the gay community, and Mark Patton would become a figurehead within it, but he prefers the title of “Scream Queen” more than anything. Despite being inferior to its predecessor, the movie still captured the dark essence of Krueger before he turned into a campy buffoon in the later movies.

It’s safe to assume that Jesse (Mark Patton) will be late for school in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), New Line Cinema Credit: TheTrailerSiteDOTcom

And it features some of his greatest moments: Two of them being the pool party sequence, and his grand entrance into Grady’s bedroom through Jesse. There’s also the chilling score by the up-and-coming, future horror composer legend, Christopher Young. A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge is available to rent on Prime, and here’s another link to Mark’s GoFundMe campaign.

NEXT: Bounding Into Halloween Night 5: ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ And ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors’

Dante Aaricks By A writer of Horror, or any other genre that allows the macabre to trespass, Dante Aaricks is also a ... More about Dante Aaricks