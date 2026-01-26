Movie News

‘Good Burger’ Duo Reuniting For New Horror Comedy: ‘Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein’

Dex (Kenan Thompson) survives being "car burgered to death" with Ed (Kel Mitchell) at the wheel in Good Burger 2 (2023), Paramount+

As most people already know, the “Fat Guy, Skinny Guy” trope has been the biggest staple in all of comedy since the Silent Era. This timeless, Everlasting Gobstopper of laughs represents how society views an individual based on their physical appearance, and the assumption that every body type carries with it the same underlying personality traits or level of intelligence.

Bud Abbott and Lou Costello drive to their new job in Laurel and Hardy in “Busy Bodies” (1933), MGM Credit: Laurel & Hardy Show

One is usually straight-laced and cynical, while the other is a clumsy buffoon. Many have come and gone over the past century: Laurel & Hardy, Abbott & Costello, Spade & Farley, Ren & Stimpy, and most certainly Aykroyd & Belushi.

There’s a magic that appears when juxtaposing total opposites, which seems to blur the line between physical and psychological humor. It hasn’t been used in the entertainment sphere very often these days, and the reasons for that are even easier to see than rolls of fat beneath a spandex shirt, but it seems the 90s have once again returned to fill this void.

Dex (Kenan Thompson) pitches corporate America in Good Burger 2 (2023), Paramount+

Kenan Thompson (D2: The Mighty Ducks, Saturday Night Live) and Kel Mitchell (Mystery Men, Wild Grinders) are teaming up once again for the upcoming feature, Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein.

The longtime collaborators, and Nickelodeon alumni, announced Thompson’s Prime series, Good Sports, with Mitchell filling in for the regular cohost, Keven Hart. Jonah Feingold (31 Candles, Good to See You) is writing the script, while both stars will co-produce alongside Artists for Artists and Range Media Partners.

“Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together,” Thompson said. “And this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected. We’re excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it.”

Ed (Kel Mitchell) and Dex (Kenan Thompson) reunite in Good Burger 2 (2023), Paramount+

A modern(ish) spin on the classic 1948 horror/comedy, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, the movie is said to be about two delivery drivers “whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster. Turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival.”

The duo skyrocketed to popularity in the 90s as slacker employees of a fictional fast-food restaurant called “Good Burger” on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, All That. This led to a spin-off feature film in 1997, and the Kenan & Kel sitcom (1996-2001). They also starred in the made-for-television movie, Two Heads Are Better Than None, which served as the finale of their series.

The actors would go their separate professional ways for several years, but then they were reunited in 2023 with Good Burger 2, and proved that their decades-long chemistry has no expiration date.

“Coming back together always feels natural,” Kel stated. “And this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new. It’s funny, it’s scary, and it’s a great ride.” Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein is set to begin shooting this summer.

