Sam Raimi Weighs In on Modern Superhero Movies – And His Answer Is Peak Raimi

Sam Raimi makes news in Maniac Cop (1988), Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment

Sam Raimi, the filmmaker who helped define the modern superhero blockbuster with his Spider‑Man trilogy, recently jumped into a Reddit AMA to promote his upcoming horror film Send Help.

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) finalizes his webs in Spider-Man (2002), Sony Pictures

With the genre constantly under scrutiny and “superhero fatigue” trending every few months, fans were eager to hear whether Raimi had strong opinions about the current state of capes and franchises. Instead, he delivered a response that was far more Raimi than anyone expected.

When asked for his biggest criticism of today’s superhero movies, Raimi didn’t take a swing at CGI overload, studio micromanagement, or multiverse sprawl. He simply joked that his only real complaint is that studios aren’t offering him more of them.

The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) goes full Sam Raimi as she emerges from a mirror in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Marvel Entertainment

It was a dry, self‑aware answer that sidestepped the usual discourse and reminded fans that Raimi has always approached the genre with a mix of sincerity and playfulness.

He’s not here to declare the sky is falling; he’s here to make movies he enjoys. Raimi didn’t call out modern filmmaking, didn’t lament the state of the industry, and didn’t position himself as a purist railing against fan service.

He cracked a joke, answered questions with his usual good humor, and kept the focus on his work. That work, at the moment, is Send Help, a return to the horror roots that made Raimi a cult icon long before Spider‑Man swung onto the screen.

It’s Ash (Bruce Campbell) vs evil dead, yet again, in Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn (1987), Renaissance Pictures

He described the film, written by Freddy vs. Jason scribes Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, thusly to Empire: “Its theme is that of power dynamics being turned on their head. The fellas [Shannon and Swift] pitched the story, and I laughed and couldn’t believe they were doing this. It was really outrageous, even for me, who makes outrageous horror films.”

While he didn’t frame the film as a testament or a back‑to‑basics manifesto, he did talk enthusiastically about the genre and the movies inspiring him right now, praising recent horror standouts like Get Out, Smile, Weapons, and the newest Final Destination – all massive hits, by the way.

In the end, it’s clear he’s energized by the creativity coming out of the horror space, and if the AMA revealed anything, it’s that Raimi isn’t interested in joining the hand‑wringing over the future of superhero cinema.

He’s open to making more of them, happy to return to horror, and ultimately focused on telling stories that excite him. In a world obsessed with hot takes, Raimi’s laid‑back approach might be the most refreshing perspective of all.

