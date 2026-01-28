Movie News

Guy Ritchie’s ‘In the Grey’ Finally Gets A Release Date After Sudden Delays

Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey – the long‑gestating action thriller starring Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González – has finally secured a theatrical release after more than a year of uncertainty. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Bear, fresh off distributing Christy, has officially planted the film on April 10, 2026, ending the quiet disappearance that followed Lionsgate’s earlier scheduling shuffle.

Lionsgate originally slated the movie for January 17, 2025, before abruptly pulling it from the release calendar without explanation. That move left the project in limbo despite production having wrapped in 2023, a detail that only heightened fan frustration as the months dragged on, as noted by Collider. For a film with this cast and this director, the optics weren’t great. Projects with less pedigree have vanished for far less.

Black Bear’s newly launched U.S. distribution arm ultimately stepped in, acquiring domestic rights and restoring the film to a proper theatrical rollout. Lionsgate will still handle digital and pay‑TV distribution, creating a hybrid arrangement that salvages the film’s path to audiences. In today’s volatile market – where release windows shift weekly and even star‑driven actioners can slip through the cracks – the rescue is no small feat. The risk of In the Grey becoming a “lost project” was real.

Now, with a firm date in place, attention can return to the movie itself. The story follows a covert team of elite operatives tasked with recovering a stolen billion‑dollar fortune, a mission that escalates into a full‑scale war of strategy and survival. Movie Web describes the setup as classic Ritchie terrain: sharp, muscular, and built for momentum. It’s the kind of premise that plays directly to the director’s strengths: tactical chaos, clipped banter, and escalating stakes.

The film also marks a reunion of sorts. Gyllenhaal previously worked with González in Ambulance, while Cavill recently teamed with both Ritchie and González on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. That shared history gives In the Grey a built‑in chemistry that could elevate its ensemble dynamic.

After delays, reshuffling, and a near‑disappearance, In the Grey is finally positioned to make noise next spring. Given the talent involved – and the unlikely comeback the film has already pulled off – it may well prove worth the wait.

