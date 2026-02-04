Movie News

‘Highlander’ Reboot Lead Henry Cavill Sizes Up Chad Stahelski’s John Wick‑Infused, Blade‑Born Rebirth Of The Immortal Saga

Connor (Christopher Lambert) duels with Fasil (Peter Diamond) over a parking space in Highlander (1986), 20th Century Fox

Henry Cavill’s latest appearance on the set of the Highlander reboot has given fans their clearest, most tantalizing glimpse yet at the direction of the long‑gestating project, and it’s a direction carved in steel.

Christopher Lambert feels the power as Connor MacLeod in Highlander (1986), 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Guy Ritchie’s ‘In the Grey’ Finally Gets A Release Date After Sudden Delays

The new images show Cavill in a weathered, battle‑ready getup that doesn’t merely lean into the franchise’s blend of historical grit and fantasy flair. It drags that aesthetic into the open, scarred and smoldering, as if the centuries themselves have been stitched into the seams of his coat.

There’s a lived‑in ferocity to the look – the kind of visual shorthand that tells you this version of Highlander isn’t interested in nostalgia so much as resurrection.

Henry Cavill enters the shrine via Instagram

And that’s the early signal humming beneath the surface: Chad Stahelski seems poised to rebuild the classic property with the same operatic brutality and meticulous Wick‑adjacent choreography that turns every swing of a blade into a vow and every duel into a ritual.

If the John Wick films turned gunplay into a kind of baroque dance, Highlander looks ready to do the same for swordplay – all precision, myth, and momentum.

Posting the images on Instagram, Cavill wrote, “Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I’ll tell you all about when the time is right, but it’s a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy.” It’s a restrained caption, but paired with the visuals, it reads like a man who knows he’s stepping into a legacy and sharpening it.

Henry Cavill, sword in hand, via Instagram

Aside from everyone’s favorite accidental guest star (the boom mic, making its contractual cameo), readers will immediately clock the aesthetic callbacks to the original.

The cathedral backdrop, the moody stonework, and Cavill’s handy‑dandy trench coat all whisper back to the franchise’s roots. And in this universe, that coat isn’t just for show; it’s a sheath, a shield, a silhouette that promises violence and history in equal measure.

Rounding out the cast is a bruiser’s row of talent: WWE Star Drew McIntyre bringing sheer Highland heft, Dave Bautista adding his signature glacial menace, Jeremy Irons supplying that aristocratic gravitas only he can conjure, and Russell Crowe reuniting with Cavill for the first time since their Kryptonian days.

Alfred (Jeremy Irons) reads the riot act to Bruce (Ben Affleck) in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s a lineup that feels less like a call sheet and more like a pantheon of familiar faces circling back into Cavill’s orbit just as he steps into another myth‑crowned role.

And with production having already weathered a delay after Cavill was injured early on, the whole affair carries the sense of a project that’s been tempered, not stalled – sharpened by setbacks and now ready to swing.

NEXT: ‘Highlander’ Star Christopher Lambert Misses Convention Appearance In Sweden Due To Hospitalization With A Back Injury Caused By A Fall Down Hotel Stairs