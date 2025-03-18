Images Of “Peter Dinklage’s Toxie” In ‘The Toxic Avenger’ Reimagining Finally Revealed, But It’s Not Him In The Makeup

Peter Dinklage (not) kicks Hollywood doors down in The Toxic Avenger Red Band trailer (2023)

Entertainment Weekly has released images from Macon Blair’s take on the celebrated 1984 cult classic, The Toxic Avenger. Fans were finally treated to a long-awaited glimpse of Tromaville’s most famous mop-wielding superhero. This “reimagining” stars Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, and Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a janitor mutated into the titular character after a freak accident (no pun intended).

Mitch Cohen as The Toxic Avenger in The Toxic Avenger (1984), Troma Entertainment

While the rest of the online world draws comparisons between what is being marketed as “Peter Dinklage’s Toxie”, and the look of the 1991 animated series Toxic Crusaders (along with Toxic Avenger parts II & III), it seems as though most of the subcultured individuals are turning a big, blind bug eye to the fact that Dinklage is portraying Gooze, but only providing the voice for the hero he becomes.

The one buried beneath that cartoonishly charming mountain of ugly rubber is actually a performance actor by the name of Luisa Guerreiro. Born in the UK, Guerreiro is of smaller stature (4ft. 9in. compared to the 4′ 4” Dinklage), but with large accomplishments that continue to grow.

She specializes in theater, performance comedy for the Cirque Du Soleil, choreography, voice acting, performance capture art, and puppeteering. She is also proficient in Advanced Actor Combatant Skills. Her latest roles (per IMDb) include voice work on Bad Dinosaurs for Netflix Jr., Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios), and motion capturing for Deliver Us Mars (KeokeN Interactive) and Asobo Studio’s A Plague Tale: Requiem.

None of these are mentioned in many of the other professional publications covering this story. One can only hope that it’s an egregious oversight and not a deliberate marketing ploy, but there’s no point in opening that barrel of toxic waste (pun most definitely intended). It’s highly unlikely that this will make much of a difference in the quality of the film (for lack of a better term). However, one thing for certain is that a Lannister will always pay their debts, but don’t ask one to sit in the makeup chair for too long.

It has been an interesting road for this movie since its premiere at Fantastic Fest 18 months ago. Despite receiving positive reviews from attendees, the movie struggled to find distribution, and it was almost cast into the much-dreaded vault of failed projects before indie studio Cineverse picked up the tab last January.

What was once deemed “unreleasable” (due to its graphic content) found hope with the latest theatrical success of Damien Leone’s unrated Terrifier 3 ($90,322,103 worldwide), showing tightwad executives that moviegoers can handle their gore. At the end of the day, that is what truly matters.

Things aren’t looking good in The Toxic Avenger Red Band trailer (2023)

The Toxic Avenger is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 29th of this year. The original, The Toxic Avenger Part II (1989), The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie (also 1989) are all available on TUBI, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2000) is the odd one out on Pluto.

Here’s the teaser trailer for The Toxic Avenger (2025):

