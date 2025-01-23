Streaming And Entertainment Company Cineverse Is Releasing ‘The Toxic Avenger’ Remake In Theaters Later This Year, And It Will Be Unrated!

We are back, citizens of Tromaville! When all hope seemed to be lost for the “reimagining” of our favorite superhero, The Toxic Avenger, Cineverse announced last Tuesday that they will be releasing the film theatrically later this year, and it will be unrated.

The highly anticipated movie premiered as the opening film of 2023 Fantastic Fest, and Beyond Fest that same year before taking the mop overseas to wipe the floor at the 56th Sitges Film Festival in Spain, but then it was dead silence after that. Last July, movie producer (Adam Masnyk) announced on X that the film has been deemed “unreleasable” (by people who obviously think they know better), and it had been floating in limbo ever since.

Director Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore) narrowly avoided the fate of having his sophomore feature flung into the much-feared vault of films that failed to find distribution, and collect dust for all eternity, but the independent studio would be his hero of the day.

“I’m beyond grateful to the team behind ‘The Toxic Avenger’ who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film,” said Blair in a statement via Variety. “It’s so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it’s a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family!”

His statement continued, “Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh.”

It ends, “Lloyd and Michael at Troma have been a blast to work with, absolutely everyone at Legendary are stars, and I can’t wait to start working with the champs at Cineverse to bring this version of Toxie to fans new and old.”

This reimagining of the wonderfully graphic 1984 cult classic is the fifth film overall in the franchise created by Troma Entertainment mastermind “Uncle” Lloyd Kaufman, and the first since Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV in 2000.

It stars Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, X-Men: Days of Future Past) Kevin Bacon (Friday the 13th, Flatliners, X-Men: First Class), and Elijah Wood (The Good Son, Sin City, the Lord of the Rings trilogy).

In the wake of Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 becoming the highest-grossing unrated theatrical release of all time after it passed $50 million at the box office, it appears that another studio has finally grown a backbone and is willing to break an outmoded taboo that has plagued the cineplex for far too long.

As Todd Philips showed that mature comic book readers will buy a movie ticket with his R-rated take on Joker, horror fans can only hope that this killer clown carves the way for those of us who don’t flinch at the gory scenes. Until that day comes, here’s the trailer:

