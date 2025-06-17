James Gunn Not Interested In “Funny, Campy Batman” For DCEU, Admits Non-Zero Chance Robert Pattinson Reprises Role “But It’s Not Likely”

Batman (Robert Pattinson) narrowly escapes The Riddler's (Paul Dano) attempt to drown him in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Though the DCEU has yet to lock-in a specific creative direction for its take on Batman, DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn has indicated that, at the very least, the next silver screen version of The Dark Knight will be anything but “funny” or “campy”.

James Gunn and David Corenswet ring in the new DCEU on Dan Mora’s variant cover to Superman Unlimited Vol.1 #1 “In the Blink of an Eye” (2025), DC

RELATED: ‘Absolute Batman’ Writer Scott Snyder Warns Industry Needs To Embrace “Monthly Comics” Or It “Won’t Survive In A Tough Economy”

Gunn provided his thoughts as to what DCEU fans could expect upon the eventual arrival other half of the World’s Finest during a recent interview given to Rolling Stone‘s Brian Hiatt.

At one point during their time together, the Superman director was pressed by his host, “You once said that the fact that Robert Pattinson’s Batman is not in this universe was Matt Reeves’ choice. Does that mean if it were up to you, you would’ve just pulled that into your universe?”

In turn, Gunn noncommittally asserted, “It would be a consideration.”

“We’d have to think about it,” he added. “We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it.”

Batman (Robert Pattinson) demands answers from The Penguin (Colin Farrell) in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Met with the observation from Hiatt that his answer was “much more present tense than I expected”, Gunn stammered out a quick denial before admitting that, perhaps more than any other DC hero, the Caped Crusader was providing him with his biggest creative roadblock.

“No, I don’t – Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally,” he said. “And it’s not — I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman. So outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts.”

The Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson) investigates The Riddler’s (Paul Dano) latest murder in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: James Gunn Confirms Robert Pattinson Becoming The DCU’s Batman Is “Definitely Not The Plan” For ‘The Brave And The Bold’

“And it’s not — I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman,” continued the DCEU boss. “So outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts.”

Subsequently asked by Hiatt as to “what needs to be figured out” in order to make the latter hero “work in this universe”, Gunn revealed, “Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be ‘Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,’ which he is. But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman.”

Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) learns of The Riddler’s (Paul Dano) actual plans in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Further expanding on his last point, Gunn then clarified that while he intended for the DCEU’s version of the World’s Greatest Detective to be different from Reeve’s hard-boiled interpretation, this did not mean he wanted to play up “a campy Batman”.

“I’m not interested in that,” he declared. “I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s — I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality.”

Jokerman is Gotham City’s newest hero on Michael and Laura Allred’s cover to Batman ’66 Vol. 1 #20 “A Stand Up Guy” (2015), DC

From there, the Superman scribe was asked point blank, “Is there still a non-zero chance that Matt Reeves’ Batman will get sucked into your universe?”, to which, after a long pause, he carefully affirmed, “I would never say zero, because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all.”

“I’ll also say Batman Part II is not canceled,” he concluded. “That’s the other thing I hear all the time — that Batman Part II is canceled. It’s not canceled. We don’t have a script. Matt’s slow. Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man.”

NEXT: Despite James Gunn’s Denial, ‘Superman’ Is Reportedly One Of The Most Expensive Superhero Films Ever Made

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi