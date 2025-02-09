‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Director Gareth Edwards Reveals The Influence Star Wars Had On The Mutant Dinosaur Teased In The New Trailer: “Some Rancor Went In There”

Jonathan Bailey goes looking for embryos which is never a good idea in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Rebirth’s first trailer premiered this past week, and it confirmed some of the spoiler talk that had the Internet buzzing with speculation, including InGen’s newest freak of nature that is part dinosaur and all monster.

Even Scarlett Johansson looks cooler in shades in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), Universal Pictures

RELATED: Rumor: Alleged Spoilers Claim Mutant Hybrid Dinosaurs Are Pivotal To ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

A list of dinosaurs that will be in the film was posted to Reddit not too long ago ahead of the first glimpses of the Jurassic sequel directed by Gareth Edwards. Among the specimens shared was a mysterious hybrid referred to as the D.Rex which didn’t sound like anything this franchise has seen before.

The Reddit spoiler rundown described the D.Rex as an “accident” with six limbs that is supposed to exemplify cloning gone wrong. Based on what can be seen of it and its obscured alien/sauropod proportions in the trailer, that description wasn’t far off. Moreover, its hybrid condition is due to the eclectic influences Edwards conceded recently.

“When you make a creature, you get a big, massive pot and you pour in your favorite monsters from other films and books,” he explained to Vanity Fair. “Some Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger went in there, a little T. rex went in there…”

That is to say, the director draws from Star Wars – specifically, The Return of the Jedi – and Alien, as well as the lore Michael Crichton created and that Steven Spielberg built on.

George Lucas introduced audiences to the ugly, reptilian Rancor in 1983 when Jabba the Hutt unleashed one on Luke Skywalker and anyone who displeased him. Luke, of course, was able to slay the hulking beast.

You know the rules: never let them out in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), Universal Pictures

RELATED: Apple TV MonsterVerse Series May Tie Closer to Gareth Edwards’ ‘Godzilla’ Than First Thought

With Rebirth coming from the modern auteur who brought us Hollywood’s first crack at Godzilla in over 15 years, weird giant monsters will be the norm in this summer movie. But they won’t be run of the mill in terms of extinct creatures.

“These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work. There’s some mutations in there,” Jurassic Park series producer Frank Marshall added when he spoke to Vanity Fair. “They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different.”

Jonathan Bailey does not like his chances of survival in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), Universal Pictures

Tyrannosaurus, Titanosaurus, Mososaurus, and Spinosaurus are also confirmed for Jurassic World Rebirth. As Marshall said, they are redesigned for the sequel to look more accurate.

READ NEXT: ‘Rogue One’ Director Gareth Edwards Explains How He Views The Force In Star Wars