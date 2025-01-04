Rumor: Spoilers Claim Mutant Hybrid Dinosaurs Are Pivotal To ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

The T-Rex is always unleashed and it's no different in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Universal Pictures

Everybody is talking about Superman, including us, and due to that, a few other upcoming films that are part of major franchises are getting lost in the shuffle of the moment. One of the bigger ones, a dino-sized quasi-reboot in its own right, is Jurassic World Rebirth.

(From left) Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Directed by The Creator and Rogue One filmmaker Gareth Edwards, Rebirth is the fourth installment in the Jurassic World series and the seventh in the Jurassic Park filmography. Its story and content, especially the dinosaurs we will see, are mostly under wraps, but that’s never stopped the Internet.

Potential spoilers that include a roster of prehistoric creatures leaked online, and they got the attention of the YouTube channel DangerVille. The kaiju buffs performed a thorough analysis and breakdown, which if accurate, may have revealed details bound to polarize an already-divided fanbase.

Some of the InGen creations we have witnessed rampage over the years will return with some looking familiar while others experience a reworking. None other than the Spinosaurus is on the list, but don’t expect it to appear exactly like it did in Jurassic Park III.

Science’s concept of what Spino may have looked like evolved over the years, and these days, it’s believed that it was less like a T-Rex wannabe with a fin. Newer research considers Spino more comparable to a crocodile that fished for prey and less of a crafty land predator.

Grant is surprised by Spinosaurus in Jurassic Park III (2001), Amblin Entertainment

Edwards might add some of the new findings to complement or enhance the lean, mean menace of the monster in JP3. According to the leak, the Spino in Rebirth will resemble the Baryonyx from Jurassic World Dominion with an M-shaped fin, the colors of the Allosaurus in Fallen Kingdom, and stockier proportions.

It’s likewise said to be integral to the plot at the beginning and the climax as Spino will see serious action, which we’ll get to. However, first, the supposed spoilers get interesting and “horrifying” from here. Edwards dips back into his dark sci-fi roots fed by the likes of Ridley Scott and David Cronenberg to create bizarre new creatures.

Ken Watanabe as Harun in 20th Century Studios’ THE CREATOR. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

These are not never-before-seen species we are talking about. Instead, they will be the next phase of monstrosity resulting from Man playing God in this franchise, which only gets worse this time. Two mutated hybrids could very well debut in Rebirth if Dangerville’s source can be believed.

The first, known as the D.Rex (a name that probably is not official), was “made by accident by trying to clone a different species. Smaller than the Rex it has 6 limbs (4 arms and 2 legs) and is apparently based on real science examples of imperfect replication.”

The T-Rex chases the Jeep in Jurassic Park (1993), Universal Pictures

The second “failed” experiment has no name although “Purrusaurus” is suggested. It is described as “smaller than the D.Rex and is apparently Xenomorph inspired.” (Hence why we are invoking the name of Ridley Scott above!) Fan-made renderings of the beasts are provided in Dangerville’s coverage.

According to them and the plot leak, the D.Rex is more critical to the climax as it will face the Spinosaurus, and – best guess – probably be destroyed in “one of the best fights in the franchise” or so they say.

T-rex visits the drive-in to tear the house down in Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), Universal Pictures

We’ll refrain from spoiling anything further, but you can find the rest of the leaked details linked above or in Dangerville’s video. Jurassic World Rebirth does not come out until July, so take what you read here with a helping of salt until then.

