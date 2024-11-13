Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Documentary On The Man Behind ‘The Twilight Zone’ Rod Serling Is In The Works

Rod Serling Intro to The Twilight Zone season two episode 29 "The Obsolete Man" (1961), CBS Television

Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way, is teaming up with several industry heavyweights to produce an authorized documentary on Rod Serling’s life. Most know him as the creative force behind one of the greatest sci-fi television series, The Twilight Zone.

Rod Serling Intro to The Twilight Zone season 3 episode 5 “A Game of Pool” (1959), CBS Television

RELATED: The World Of Horror Mourns As ‘Candyman’ And ‘Final Destination’ Star Tony Todd Confirmed Dead At 69

According to exclusive details revealed by IndieWire, the documentary will explore how Serling’s work reshaped television and pushed the boundaries of social and political commentary during its time. Jonah Tulis will direct the project. He is best known for his previous work on GameStop: Rise of the Players and Console Wars.

Thanks to the Serling estate, Tulis will have access to a treasure trove of archival footage, which will allow the documentary to be narrated largely in Serling’s own words. It also has the full endorsement of Serling’s daughters, Jodi and Anne Serling, who will serve as executive producers.

Two disguised aliens (John Hoyt and Barney Phillips) walk into a cafe in The Twilight Zone season 2 episode 28 “Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up?” (1961), CBS Television

As most sci-fi fans know, Rod Serling was not just a master storyteller but a visionary. He showed that sci-fi wasn’t just a pulp medium, but could be used to talk about narratives going on in people’s lives. From fears of nuclear war due to the Cold War, as seen in “Time Enough at Last,” to the fear of an overreaching state that only saw human life as a simple cog in a machine as seen in “The Obsolete Man,” Serling’s storytelling was unmatched.

The Twilight Zone first aired in 1959. It was a unique blend of sci-fi and social commentary that challenged viewers to reflect on deeper societal issues, fears, and anxieties. “Rod Serling understood the role storytelling plays in pushing and challenging societal norms,” said Jennifer Davisson, president of production at Appian Way. “Equipped with a vast and extensive collection of archival footage, we hope to capture the essence of a man who used ‘The Twilight Zone’ so poignantly to drive social and political change.”

Rod Serling Intro to The Twilight Zone season 3 episode 23 “Kick The Can” (1962), CBS Television

RELATED: Ridley Scott’s Head Of TV Development Reflects On HBO Canceling ‘Raised By Wolves’: “It Was Deeply Frustrating”

In addition to the archival material, the film will include re-enactments of key moments from Serling’s life. These scenes will be shot in black-and-white to match the style of The Twilight Zone to immerse viewers in Serling’s world and allow his thoughts and philosophies to resonate with them.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Appian Way and provide an inside look on Rod Serling’s story with a personal narrative and footage that audiences have never seen before,” said producer Chad A. Verdi. “This documentary will be the first of several projects that we plan on producing with this team.”

The door to unlock to another dimension in The Twilight Zone Opening Credits (1959), CBS Television

Filming for the documentary will take place in Rhode Island. The project is being produced in collaboration with Goodlight, Grub Street Films, and Verdi Productions. The production team includes a star-studded lineup of producers such as DiCaprio, Davisson, Chad Verdi, Taylor DiGilio, and Blake J. Harris, ensuring a high-quality documentary befitting Serling’s enduring legacy.

This legacy extended beyond The Twilight Zone. He was known for critically acclaimed teleplays such as Patterns and Requiem for a Heavyweight which were later adapted into films. His collaborations also included co-writing the original screenplay for The Planet of the Apes.

Rod Serling’s untimely death at age 50 in 1975 marked the end of a brilliant career, but his legacy continues to influence modern television and cinema. By revisiting his life and work, DiCaprio’s documentary aims to introduce Serling’s genius to new generations while paying homage to a man who dared to challenge the status quo.

READ NEXT: Meet ‘Suicide Circle’ – The Messed-Up J-Horror Movie America Didn’t Touch