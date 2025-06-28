Marvel Refused The Help Of Original ‘Blade’ Trilogy Writer David Goyer’s On The Stalled Reboot Because They Think They Have It Figured Out

Wesley Snipes thinks someone is out of their damn mind in Blade (1998), New Line Cinema

If there was anybody who could crack a Blade script – barring 2004’s Trinity – you’d think it would be David Goyer, writer of the original 1998 hit that starred Wesley Snipes, was directed by Stephen Norrington, and launched the character (along with darker comic properties in general) into an unforeseen stratosphere of popularity still with us today.

Blade (Wesley Snipes) watches on as the titular duo (Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman) escape from The Void in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel Entertainment

However, the ‘geniuses’ at Marvel don’t agree, as Goyer attests. Through his agent, he reached out to see if he could help in any way with the stalled reboot led by Mahershala Ali. They, being an entity with matters well in hand, rebuffed his advances.

“It’s so funny, about eight months ago – when, not the latest hiccup hit, but like the prior hiccup – I had so many people that would say to me, ‘Dude, would you get in there on Blade? Would you just get in there?,’ whether it be friends or fans or people on social media,” Goyer began in a Variety interview.

“And I wasn’t even really thinking about it, but then I had my agent call Marvel and say, ‘Do you guys need any help?’ And they said, ‘We love you, but we think we’ve cracked it now, and we’re in a good place.’ And then the latest thing happened. And so no, they haven’t contacted me,” Goyer added.

Who is working on Blade is a mystery to him, but Goyer would consider chipping in if asked. Whoever is in charge of the project’s script (who isn’t named Kevin Feige) is probably overconfident in their abilities, as they haven’t delivered on a project that is six years in the making.

Mahershala Ali as Vector and Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren in Alita: Battle Angel (2019), 20th Century Fox

The most recent writer attached was Eric Pearson, the scribe of Thor: Ragnarok. He was one of four names that have been on board over the years, including Michael Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, and Michael Green. The reboot was first announced to fanfare in 2019 when Mahershala Ali was at the height of his career following Moonlight.

Fast-forward to now, and Ali is in the dark. “I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I would love for Blade to happen,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. Unfortunately for him, it might not. Tentative co-star Delroy Lindo recently confessed that the production “went off the rails,” contrary to Marvel’s suspect optimism.

Delroy Lindo shoots (?) himself in Sinners (2025), Warner Bros. Pictures

“When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input,” Lindo said. “And in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive. It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form. And then, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails.”

