Final ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer Reveals The Thing’s New Beard

The Thing, Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), pilots the team out of danger in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Studios

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has dropped. It contains a lot of brand-new footage revealing unforeseen details, one of which leaves us with some questions.

The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is interested in a new car in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Studios

RELATED: Top 5 Potential Directions The MCU Could Go Post-‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ According To Fans

The big takeaway from the new trailer is, for the first time on screen, The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) has a beard. It’s a feature that has a precedent in the comics (fleetingly), but it’s so unusual, it takes our minds off the fact Johnny (Joseph Quinn) can propel Ben through the air. Since when did The Human Torch have increased strength?

Back to the beard, Thing can be seen in the background of a few shots with it, but the rocky facial ‘hair’ is clear as day in the last sequence of the trailer. Johnny is flying like a rocket and suspending Ben with both hands while prodding him to say a line. It’s never uttered but you know what the line is.

RELATED: ‘Superman’ Actress Rachel Brosnahan Takes Veiled Shot At Dakota Johnson For Disowning ‘Madame Web’

In a gag that plays like a motif through the trailer, people beg The Thing to say it and he refuses as he isn’t the habit of using “It’s clobberin’ time” as a catchphrase – yet. He also makes reference to “the cartoons,” indicating one of the FF’s animated series exists in this pocket of the MCU.

Marvel seems eager to inject more of the film’s levity into the marketing at a late stage, possibly in an attempt to counterbalance the negative reactions to Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards and the quality of the CGI used to bring Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, which isn’t exactly lifelike, to some facsimile of life.

A new Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) rises in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Studios

RELATED: Let’s Stop Acting Like ‘Fantastic Four: First Step’s Female Silver Surfer Has Any Real Comic Book History

Beyond the spotty visual effects, putting a beard on The Thing (in his craggy form, not as a normal human) is an odd choice. It’s harmless compared to all the other weird facts and complaints, but still is so random.

Some are pointing out the beard’s existence in the comics (such as in this Instagram reel) and yet again, like the female Surfer, it’s a deep cut that appeared on a few pages in a minor run or two. Most will overlook it because not many can call it to mind.

Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) reminds Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss Bachrach) it’s time — for a shave — in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Marvel Studios

Ben’s beard also raises questions about the passage of time in First Steps. If he can grow it, how long does it take? And why would he grow it in the first place? Maybe it has something to do with the infant Franklin Richards and looking less scary to the newborn. Or, if toy leaks are indicative of anything, maybe it has something to do with whatever ages Frankie by a few years.

Any answer is a theory until we get to the end of July.

NEXT: New ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer Unveils Julia Garner As Silver Surfer, And It’s As Bad As Everyone Feared

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine