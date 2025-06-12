Matthew Modine May Have Revealed SpaceGodzilla Is In ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’

It's written on his helmet, but Matthew Modine ain't a killer in Full Metal Jacket (1987), Warner Bros. Pictures

For years now, fans have been speculating, and in some cases, praying against all odds, that SpaceGodzilla would touch down in the MonsterVerse. His arrival didn’t come to pass in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but the next film might rectify that.

A menacing SpaceGodzilla in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994), Toho Co. Ltd.

The teaser for GxK: Supernova dropped a lot of hints that the celestial kaiju copycat is the film’s latest threat to life on Earth. Deciphered binary code that put the words “SPACE” and “GODZILLA” next to each other on repeat was not the least of those hints. Still, it’s ambiguous until confirmed.

The same can’t be said for the latest tease from a Supernova cast member that, if accurate or prophetic, is the result of a lack of restraint. Veteran actor Matthew Modine posted about the upcoming sequel on his Instagram story, and it looks like he was trying to tell us something very plainly.

Modine shared a poster of 1994’s Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla and images from the movie, one of which was Mothra’s fairy god-twins warning that the Space Goji was headed for our planet.

Speaking of warnings, here’s a fair one to put things into perspective: while the IG story from Modine looks like a slam dunk confirmation, it’s important not to get too far ahead of ourselves. He may be trolling us a little, and doing so at the behest of Legendary Pictures, who are probably aware by now of all the SpaceGodzilla hoopla online.

The answer might be right in front of our faces, but SpaceGodzilla isn’t confirmed until it’s confirmed. Legendary has to announce it or put the monster in another teaser. For now, the plot is under wraps, although we can guess what it is based on the pattern that’s formed in the MonsterVerse.

Modine stars in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova alongside The Last of Us’s Kaitlyn Dever, New Empire’s Dan Stevens, Jack O’Connell and Delroy Lindo of Sinners, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Jurassic Park star, the inimitable Sam Neill. Modine’s casting was announced back in March, and according to reports, he’s already wrapped.

