Leak Claims ‘Supergirl’ Villains Are A Human-Trafficking “Bunch Of Losers” — Which Makes Things Awkward For Jason Momoa’s Lobo

Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts) leans in for a kill in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

​The rumor mill is continuing to turn for James Gunn’s Supergirl, and the latest scoop suggests the film is diving into much darker waters than anyone who didn’t watch Peacemaker Season 2 – which is most people – might have anticipated.

Peacemaker (John Cena) lets Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) know he’s okay after stopping the Sons of Liberty in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 “Another Rick Up My Sleeve” (2025), DC Studios

According to noted scooper @ViewerAnon (via Cosmic Book News) on X, the movie’s antagonists aren’t your standard world conquerors. Instead, they’re described as a “bunch of losers” running an interstellar trafficking ring.

In what appears to be a bit of trolling of writer Jon Del Arroz, the scooper added, “You’ll love it,” in a quote of Del Arroz’s reaction to Supergirl’s latest poster. He considers it gayer than Will Byers in the final season of Stranger Things.

​This trafficking angle is a shift, but fits the space-western tone director Craig Gillespie is reportedly aiming for.

Supergirl (Milly Alcock) and Krypto take their leave from the Fortress of Solitude in Superman (2025), DC Studios

While the comic source material centers on a revenge quest against the fugitive Krem of the Yellow Hills, whose film version won’t be like his printed counterpart, this leak hints the villains are actively kidnapping women across the cosmos.

Gunn may think it’s a visceral choice and a bold swing that’s trading capes and monologues for a timely, and even disturbing, threat. It might even be as close to something like Sound of Freedom we will get from DC Studios, with a cool True Grit vibe to boot.

However, that might be some misdirected optimism in the face of fair skepticism about whether this dark turn might get a bit too heavy-handed for a character like Kara. Questions are also raised about how Jason Momoa’s Lobo fits into the equation.

As the galaxy’s premier bounty hunter, Lobo is a wildcard who would naturally cross paths with a ring of “low-life” traffickers – either as their hired muscle or the man sent to collect their heads.

Lobo (Jason Momoa) has a bone to pick with Kara (Milly Alcock) in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

His presence suggests the film will lean into the seedy underbelly of the universe, and his dark sense of humor might be the only thing that keeps the tone from feeling too bleak, even if the situation itself seems a bit silly to a guy who hunts aliens for sport.​

That’s also assuming bleakness on a disturbing level like that is possible for Gunn post-Dawn of the Dead.

The movie frames Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El as a battle-hardened survivor navigating the absolute dregs of the universe. It’s a massive departure from the bright, optimistic tropes usually associated with the character.

Mud wrestling is not the forte of Kara (Helen Slater) in Supergirl (1984), Warner Bros. Pictures

Introducing a trafficking subplot would justify Gunn’s previous comments about this version of Supergirl being far more “jaded” and “angry” than fans are used to seeing, whether they’re asking for it or not.

