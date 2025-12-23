Movies

‘Supergirl’ Test Screening Feedback Says Milly Alcock Shines Amid Mixed Reactions

Rao wasn't kind to Krypton or Kara (Milly Alcock) in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

Results from a recent Supergirl test screening have reached the internet, and they are not encouraging for the upcoming film or the future of the DCU, which is already on shaky ground.

Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) warns the Brigands against opening fire in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

According to insider @Cryptic4KQual on X, “the feedback was not great,” despite what other scoopers like Daniel Richtman say. However, he also says the film wasn’t considered “bad.”

“Yes, Supergirl had a test screening. Roughly 2 hours 5 mins. From what I heard, Feedback was not that great, but it wasn’t a bad film,” @Cryptic4KQual began, while sharing Richtman’s update.

Their post adds that there are good and bad parts. Some of Supergirl shines, but Milly Alcock really shines as the Girl of Steel. “Some scenes shined [a lot] more than others. Milly is praised for her acting in the role,” the post said.

The other attraction the film is riding on is Lobo, played by Jason Momoa. The actor is fresh out of the DCEU and Aquaman waters, stepping into his dream role.

Lobo (Jason Momoa) has a bone to pick with Kara (Milly Alcock) in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

However, The Main Man might not be in much of Supergirl at all, despite reported reshoots that may have extended his screen time. “Lobo has 2 fights,” says the scoop.

The villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, and his chances of making a memorable impact on DC film canon sound a lot slimmer than Lobo’s. “The villain is underwhelming,” the post continues

Krem, who debuted in the comics by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, is played by Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts. Schoenaerts got in trouble with the law in his native country. It’s bad press his film doesn’t need, but it might not matter in the end if Krem is nothing special.

Supergirl might not be anything to sneeze at either, as it looks like the same old slop James Gunn’s been churning out since Guardians of the Galaxy. The resemblance between the two space adventures doesn’t help.

