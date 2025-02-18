New Details Make DC Studios’s ‘Clayface’ Movie Sound Like A Ripoff Of ‘The Substance’

Story details related to Clayface, the DC Studios production based on a script by Mike Flanagan, are emerging and sound very familiar – like something that came out fairly recently.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will draw heavy inspiration from The Substance. Elements including an actor trying to stay relevant and a chemical injection will parallel the two stories.

“Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay,” says THR’s update.

By “popular incarnation” they are referring to either Matt Hagen or more likely Basil Karlo although maintaining the character’s animated origin story. The casting isn’t finalized, but James McAvoy could be in the running.

While it sounds like a Los Angeles-based story, DC is said to be looking to shoot in Canada and maybe New Jersey. This disappoints THR which opined in reaction, “Why should a Hollywood story be shot anywhere but in L.A.? Why fake L.A. in Atlanta?”

They continue, “We would love to have DC make the brave and bold decision to bring this production where it belongs. People are giving lip service about bringing production back to the city and to California; here’s an opportunity to actually back up those lofty slogans.” As filming locations for Clayface are being narrowed down, a director has yet to be selected.

Mike Flanagan is too busy with the Carrie TV series and the next Exorcist movie to do it himself, so DC is scouting James Watkins (Speak No Evil) and reportedly JA Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). Jeff Wadlow’s name (Imaginary) came up too, but that fortunately turns out to be pure speculation.

If Flanagan is borrowing ideas from The Substance then they could tap Coralie Fargeat to helm and adapt his script unless she doesn’t want to make the same movie twice – and perhaps much less from the male POV. DC may also not want the parallels to come across as too obvious, assuming they are aware of them at all.

Studio co-president Peter Safran reportedly compares Clayface more to The Fly, much like Leigh Whannell did Wolf Man. Everyone seemingly defaults to David Cronenberg as an inspiration to measure up to, but when you consider the performance of Wolf Man at the box office, it might be the wrong move for the shapeshifting villain’s solo film.

