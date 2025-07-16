New Leaked ‘Clayface’ Details Reveal Matt Hagen Is The Main Character

We have plot details for DC Studio’s upcoming Clayface movie, which hint at how closely the film will mirror its inspiration, Batman: The Animated Series. For one thing, as expected, the main character is the iteration whom most would have guessed.

In an exclusive from Nexus Point News, we learn that Matt Hagen is writer Mike Flanagan’s character of choice. Similar to BTAS, his origin will borrow a lot from the pulpy Golden Age’s Basil Karlo, especially his background as a damaged actor.

Hagen will reportedly be a Gothamite who ventures to Hollywood to escape some past haunting him. He has the good looks to make it, but just as his career is getting started, he is disfigured.

With his hopes of stardom dashed, he meets a biotech scientist named Dr. Caitlin Bates, who is on the cutting edge of medical technology. She heads a startup that Hagen could put on the map if she can help him, but the two end up forming a romantic bond.

However, Dr. Bates is engaged to a detective named John and, naturally, he grows suspicious. There’s also a crime boss who’s said to be an original character, though it’s hard to imagine he won’t resemble either Rupert Thorne, Roland Daggett, or Carmine Falcone in some fashion.

Bates is also referred to as an original character, but her inspiration is likely Stella Bates, the woman who aids Hagen in finding a cure for his deteriorating condition in the BTAS episode “Mudslide.” Pat Musick provided the voice of Stella, and her backstory contained references to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

The information comes from Nexus Point sources and may need to be taken with a grain of salt until there is full confirmation. If the intel is true, then DC Studios is staying away from the queer-theory version of Clayface we covered here a while back.

The film is co-produced by Matt Reeves, but right now it appears to be a standalone, which is to say, apart from the same Crime Saga that The Batman and The Penguin are set in. The role of Hagen will be played by Tom Rhys Harries.

