James Gunn Denies ‘Clayface’ Is Veering From Mike Flanagan’s Story With A Page-One Rewrite

Clayface (Steve Harris) has a choice in The Batman Season 1 Episode 13 "The Clayface of Tragedy" (2005), Warner Bros Animation

Clayface is an infamous Batman villain who can change his face in the blink of an eye. True to his abilities, it seemed as if DC Studios was planning on changing the shape of the screenplay for his upcoming solo film.

Clayface (Ron Perlman) impersonates a woman in Batman: The Animated Series Season 1 Episode 5 “Feat of Clay, Pt. 2” (1992), Warner Bros. Animation

This script was submitted by horror heavyweight Mike Flanagan and was considered so sensational that DC studio head James Gunn fast-tracked it, or so it was reported. A scoop recently emerged that Drive screenwriter Hossein Amini was brought aboard to rewrite the whole thing, top to bottom.

Gunn, however, is speaking up once again to let everyone know that the scoop is wrong. Asked about it on Threads, the executive and director said Amini is not replacing Flanagan in the by-line, nor is he overhauling the story.

“Huh? It’s all Mike’s story. That’s WHY we’re making this movie, because we loved it. Any changes as the shooting script is finalized are minor. I’m a Flanafan myself,” Gunn answered.

So the script should be the undisputed work of Flanagan. What we don’t know yet is if the Clayface we will see is the same one seen in Creature Commandos (voiced by Alan Tudyk), a part of Matt Reeves’s Crime Saga, or something new.

Gunn explored this point in another reply to a fan question, but didn’t give a concrete answer. “I said we would plan on using PRIMARY actors whenever we can. I’ve also never said if the two characters are the same. (I’ve also never said they’re not),” he posted.

Then there’s the question of which iteration of the shapeshifter we are dealing with. All signs point to Matt Hagen, and we know who is playing the part. After a long search that reportedly came down to Jack O’Connell (Sinners), virtual unknown Tom Rhys Harries earned the role.

Tom Rhys Harries in Crow (2016), Spinning Head Films

Harries is Welsh and known mostly for television and streaming series Jekyll and Hyde, White Lines, and Suspicion. He takes the stage as Clayface under the direction of James Watkins in September 2026.

