New ‘Wonder Woman’ Film From DC Studios “Being Written Right Now,” Says James Gunn

Wonder Woman 3 might have been canned, but James Gunn and DC Studios aren’t leaving the Princess from Themyscira out of their plans for long, like Warner Bros. did for so many years between the 1970s and 2017. A new film is in development and being written right now.

Gunn confirmed this when interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, saying, “We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman‘s being written right now,” He further clarified it’s “a separate thing” from the “slow moving” Paradise Lost series, which he promised is still “moving” along.

Paradise Lost was announced first and, for a time, was the only Wonder Woman-related thing on the agenda for the DCU. Designed for HBO and Max, which will soon recombine, the series will reportedly take cues from its Westeros neighbors in tone and execution.

Between the two projects, DC Studios is making good, in theory, on keeping Diana Prince and the Amazons a “lynchpin” of their universe plans. “I think that’s accurate, actually,” Gunn said.

“I think that he [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav] got that from something I said. I wouldn’t say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two,” he added.

The last cinematic outing, Wonder Woman: 1984, didn’t do well at all – not even in the Chinese market Warner Bros. was counting on. Still, a third movie with director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot was given the go-ahead. That all changed when Discovery acquired WB and shook up the hierarchy with a new studio division for DC.

James Gunn and Peter Safran ascended to the throne – or rather the executive suite – and any plans they didn’t approve were halted. Gadot made comments that they were willing to develop WW3 with her, but it was not to be.

“I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell,” she said in 2023.

In the aftermath, Jenkins made it clear she didn’t walk away from the table and Warner’s fluctuations amid mergers put her status in limbo.

“I was open to considering anything asked of me,” she said in 2022. “It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

At this time, no writers or possible directors for either Paradise Lost or DC Studios’ Wonder Woman have been revealed.

